The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee (JOC) approved Layne Burd as a computer engineering instructor during its regular meeting on Wednesday.
Burd will be placed on the bachelor step two scale at a salary of $42,711, or the equivalent rate for that step under the collective bargaining agreement in effect for the 2021-22 school year with all fringe benefits.
EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer said that Burd was a half-time teacher last year, focusing on instruction and as a teaching assistant, as the school transitioned to a two teacher program for computer engineering. Ian Dunlap is the school’s other computer engineering instructor.
“We’re very excited,” Weimer said. “What having a two teaching program is allowing us to do is to establish two very clear pathway options for learners as they come into computer engineering.”
Weimer said students will spend the first year or so learning program of study tasks related to computer engineering, while others will study cyber security, networking, hardware and more. Dunlap is expected to teach the cyber security portion, while Burd focuses on networking, basic programming, hardware and more.
“Our enrollment is very good for our computer engineering program to warrant having two instructors,” Weimer said. “This is a continuation. We started the pathway last year. We had the first group of kids doing the cyber security pathway and now we’re full blown.”
The JOC also appointed Derry Area Superintendent Eric Curry as the EWCTC’s Superintendent of Record from July 1 through June 30, 2023, at an annual salary of $4,500 as established by the current compensation plan.
Outgoing Ligonier Valley Superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham is the school’s current superintendent of record through June 30. EWCTC’s superintendent duties were formerly taken care of by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, but about a decade ago, the school decided to change to the current in-house method. The position rotates between superintendents at Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley.
Oldham is set to retire as superintendent at Ligonier Valley at the end of the month. She has served as the district’s superintendent for 13 years, arriving just ahead of the consolidation of the district’s schools and closure of the former Laurel Valley Middle/High School building.
Weimer reflected on Oldham’s tenure as superintendent of record at EWCTC.
“She’s a true advocate of career and technical education,” Weimer said. “With the circumstances of what we were dealt with over the last year-and-a-half, I couldn’t ask for better support. We were in constant communication … she advised, she guided … she was just amazing, she will be sorely missed, and I wish her nothing but the best in retirement.”
Curry has been superintendent at Derry Area since the beginning of the 2018 fiscal school year. His contract runs through June 2024 when he plans to retire.
“(Curry) and I go way back, and I’m thrilled he’s coming on as the superintendent of record,” Weimer said. “I know he’ll do an excellent job, and he, too is an advocate for career and technical education. This will give me an opportunity to work very closely with Mr. Curry over the course of the next couple years, and gain a whole new perspective, insight and experience from him. I’m very excited to have him on board.”
Also on Wednesday, Weimer projects 524 students enrolled, which is an increase of 55 from last year. Programs with the highest projected enrollment include Computer Engineering Technology, Cosmetology, Digital Media, Health Occupations Technology and Welding Technology.
Additionally, Derry Area’s Matt Cochran competed in the SkillsUSA statewide competition and placed third in carpentry. For the 2020-21 school year, 209 EWCTC students earned a grand total of 632 industry certifications.
Also, scholarships worth $10,000 were distributed at the school’s recent senior recognition ceremony held at Greater Latrobe. Greater Latrobe students earned $5,500, while Derry Area students earned $2,500 and $2,000 from Ligonier Valley.
Scholarship winners include: Business Professional Women of Latrobe, Samantha Elliott and Madison Phillips, Greater Latrobe, cosmetology and health occupations, $250 each; Latrobe Elks, Sidney Batsa, Greater Latrobe, health occupations, $1,000; Haas Foundation, David Hilty and Mia Hull, Greater Latrobe and Derry Area, Machine Tool Technology, $500 each; Kennametal, Kyle Anderson (Greater Latrobe, mechatronics), Logan Glotfelty (Ligonier Valley, culinary), Alex Tomack (Derry Area, computer), $1,500 each; National Technical Honor Society, Batsa (Greater Latrobe, health occupations), Elliott (Greater Latrobe, cosmetology), Sydney Farraj (Greater Latrobe, health occupations), Phillips (Greater Latrobe, health occupations), Harry Sirianni (Derry Area, computer), Matyson Will (Ligonier Valley, health occupations), $500 each.
In other business the JOC approved:
- Derek Fritzel, culinary instructor, to attend the Pa. Prostart Instructor Workshop on Aug. 1-2 in State College at an approximate cost of $112 for mileage only;
- Weimer to enter into service contracts to conduct professional education activities and curriculum development as specified in state and federal grants and the school compensation plan and in accordance with funded and local allocations;
- The law firm Nakles and Nakles as solicitor for July 1, through June 30, 2022, at the annual retainer rate of $3,000 and the hourly rate of $135, which are not increases from the prior year;
- Tuition rates of $8,144 for half-day, secondary non-participating districts and full day adult students, a decrease of $81 and $8.09 an hour for adult students, a decrease of eight cents;
- Renewal of insurance programs with Kattan-Ferreti Insurance Group/McDowell Associates for July 1 through June 30, 2022, including $25,627 for property and liability, an increase of $1,672; $9,543 for worker’s compensation, a decrease of $2,593; $6,774 for school leaders liability, an increase of $308; $9,469 for excess liability, an increase of one dollar and $4,129 for cyber liability, an increase of $845;
- Purchase of a Fryer MB Mill with capital project funds for $7,331.20 for the Machine Tool Technology program. The remaining $45,000 is being covered by New Century Careers as part of the Manufacturing 2000 Adult Education partnership;
- List of items for disposition consisting of obsolete inventory items by offering them to students, member districts or private disposal;
- EWCTC’s Emergency Instructional Time Template according to section 520.1 for the 2021-22 school year, ensuring that the school has instructional days and hours, in addition to a plan in place should EWCTC need to switch to remote learning;
- Continued membership in the Pennsylvania School Board Association at an annual cost of $2,825 for the 2021-22 school year, at no change from the prior year;
- Payment of bills for July for all utility, payroll and any other payments previously approved by the JOC.
