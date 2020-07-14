Latrobe Art Center slated to host summer art camps
The Latrobe Art Center is hosting summer art camps for children ages 5 to 13 this month.
The first camp will be offered for children ages 5 to 9 from July 20 through July 23. The cost for the camp per child is $90 for non-members and $70 for members. Classes will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Children will be introduced to several forms of visual art in this half-day camp. Each day features a new project that may include drawing, painting, mixed media or sculpture. The camp is a “great outlet for kids to interact with their peers, hone their fine motor skills and artistic abilities and use their imaginations.”
The second camp, offered for children ages 10 to 13 will take place from Aug. 3-6. Classes will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The cost for the camp per child is $90 for non-members and $70 for members.
This camp is being taught by Jennifer Kemnitz, who will work with students to further develop some technique-based drawing and art skills and promote confidence and creativity with personal self-expression through the art process. Participants will have the ability to experiment with a variety of media.
Class sizes for both camps will be limited to eight children. Safety guidelines such as social distancing, face mask and sanitizing will be met by Latrobe Art Center staff.
Additional summer camp weeks will be added if there is enough interest.
For more information and to register, call: 724-537-7011 or sign up online. For questions about the safety and cleaning procedures at the summer art camps, call 724-537-7011 or email info@latrobeartcenter.org.
PS Extension webinars set
Industry professionals engaged with the spotted lanternfly and Ailanthus altissima, commonly known as tree of heaven, can learn more about mitigation and management by attending a live webinar offered by Penn State Extension.
The webinar, “Ailanthus Control and Spotted Lanternfly Trap Tree Approaches,” will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. The webinar will address strategies for controlling tree of heaven and retaining and systemically treating it as trap tree for the spotted lanternfly.
Pesticide applicators credits will be offered.
To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/ailanthus-control or call 877-345-0691.
For more information, contact Sarah Wurzbacher, forestry extension educator, at 570-433-3040 or sjw246@psu.edu.
