A local business is hosting an event this weekend that honors those who risk their lives every day to save others – first responders.
Nicko’s Chimney Co., a small, family-owned business in Unity Township, is hosting its fourth annual First Responder Appreciation Night from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the business’ parking lot along U.S. Route 30.
Nicko’s has a fun day full of great food and beverages, raffles, music and sales, according to Gay Moffa, who is helping plan the event. She encourages the public to stop out and enjoy a cookout featuring a roast pig, hot dogs, brisket and chicken legs, along with a ton of sweets to choose from for dessert.
Those who attend could walk away with a number of great prizes including various gift cards or one of at least 25 baskets in the Chinese auction, cash in the 50/50 raffle or a separate raffle of some pretty fantastic prizes, like a MF burning pit, Burlington propane gas fire pit, mini Big Green Egg, a patio set and other donated prizes.
As a fundraiser, Moffa said they are hoping for a good turnout because the more they raise, the more it benefits first responders. With the business located so close to St. Vincent College and Steelers training camp, Moffa said they do tend to get a bit of overflow from camp.
This is the fourth year Nicko’s has planned the event. In past years, the event has supported Shop With a Cop. This year, Nicko’s has decided the event’s proceeds will be split between the Latrobe, Marguerite and Blairsville volunteer fire departments. Next year, the plan is to pick three other VFDs to support.
“First responders can save your family and livelihoods. They deserve to be honored and especially the volunteer departments because they are so small,” said Moffa. “We’re local. They are local. Small businesses should help those small departments who really need to be supported.”
For more information, call Nicko’s at 724-532-0070.
