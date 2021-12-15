Evan Frazier, chief executive officer for the Advanced Leadership Institute, will deliver the principal address at St. Vincent College’s 17th December Commencement at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center.
Frazier is the founding director of The Advanced Leadership Initiative (TALI), co-founder of the National Society of Minorities in Hospitality (NSMH), a member of Sigma Pi Phi and BMe Community leader. His extensive experience in the public and private sectors has allowed him to serve as a board or trustee member for more than 30 community agencies and civic organizations.
His current board affiliations include the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh (Life Trustee) and President’s Advisory Board for the CMU Experience. Prior affiliations include the Board of Trustees from 2017-20 for the Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh.
Frazier is also an author, having published his first book in 2008 entitled, “Most Likely to Succeed: The Frazier Formula for Success,” in which he outlines his structure for success to inspire youth and young adults to achieve success in their own lives.
Frazier holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, a master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University and has completed several executive education certificates from the Harvard Business School, Harvard Law School and Boston College. In addition, he completed the Wharton Executive Development Program at the University of Pennsylvania in March 2017 and is a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh.
He resides in the Greater Pittsburgh area with his wife, Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier (educator and national television personality), and their kids, Evan Jr., Nia and William.
Full information on St. Vincent College’s December Commencement can be found at https://www.stvincent.edu/community-events/commencement.html.
