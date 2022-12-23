While recent rain and snow have brought some water back into Ethel Springs Lake, the Derry Borough Municipal Authority is still working to fill it back up.

During the authority’s Wednesday meeting, manager Amy Forsha told the board the lake was down 103 inches during November, more than 6 feet than the same time the previous year. As of Wednesday, the lake level had increased 9 inches during December.

