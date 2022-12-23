While recent rain and snow have brought some water back into Ethel Springs Lake, the Derry Borough Municipal Authority is still working to fill it back up.
During the authority’s Wednesday meeting, manager Amy Forsha told the board the lake was down 103 inches during November, more than 6 feet than the same time the previous year. As of Wednesday, the lake level had increased 9 inches during December.
In order to help raise the lake level faster, the authority installed another intake higher than the already installed intakes on the holding dams on the upper ridge. The new intake is less likely to be blocked with sediment, which has caused flow issues in the past, Forsha said.
“In the summer, Ronnie (Seich Jr.) went up there and cleared it but then the problem was we didn’t have any water, any rain to actually flow,” Forsha said. “Then the fall came, the leaves fell and it got clogged again.”
Seich is the authority’s foreman.
The efforts and changing seasons have helped the authority, Forsha said.
“Now the lake has been turning course, we’ve been getting rain and springs have been getting charged,” she said.
The authority is still waiting on a drawdown permit to be approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. If approved, the authority will be allowed to drop water levels from the reservoir to clear sediment and debris.
Even if the PDEP approves the permit soon, the authority may not be able to act on it right away. Timing the drawdown with the seasons is necessary to simultaneously allow steady flow and not cause low levels, Forsha said.
Engineer Mark Gera also informed the board the Ethel Springs dam was selected as a finalist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s High Hazard Potential Dam grant. Out of the $22 million available through FEMA, Pennsylvania has received $1.67 million to distribute this year.
If selected, the grant will pay for studies and assessments on actions needed to rehabilitate the dam. Once a course of action is selected, additional funds could be available for the necessary work.
The Ethel Springs dam is just one of the 740 state regulated high hazard potential dams, according to the National Inventory of Dams. A high hazard potential dam is defined as one whose failure would result in loss of life and significant property damage, according to the Association of Dam Safety Officials.
As work for the authority’s 2021 lead line replacement project begins to wind down, the board approved a $111,865.20 payment to contractor Carl P. Fekula, Inc. The board will hold a 5% retainer until final inspection to ensure no problems arise during the winter months when completing the rest of the work, which is dependent on the weather.
Gera and Forsha both presented a proposed change order for an extension of the line replacement to cover parts of 2nd and 3rd avenues and North Ligonier Street. The pipe there has become an increasing problem over the past week, according to Seich.
“(Dec. 14) it broke three times on us, we were out until 4 in the morning, they went out for it twice Saturday and then we had to fix it (Tuesday),” Seich said.
The pipe, which has received a few other repairs in the past, is in bad shape, Seich said.
The board approved the $169,350 change order which will replace 600 feet of pipe with curb-to-curb paving per the Derry Borough ordinance.
The board also approved its 2023 budget but plans to rework some of the items in January when it receives its financial audit and engineer’s report with any recommendations. So far, the authority is not raising rates but the increased costs in treatment chemicals, contractors road work and larger projects are becoming large expenses. Forsha told the board she would like to discuss the possibility of establishing a road construction crew in the future, similar to what the authority had in the 1970s and 1980s.
She also said the budget doesn’t do enough to replace lines as quickly as needed. The authority has 51 miles of pipe, a lot of which is old and will take years to replace. If the authority only replaces 1,000 feet of pipe a year, it would take more than 269 years to replace everything, according to Forsha.
“I wanted to try to get the replacement plan in place to try to keep up with the aging infrastructure because it’s kind of insane to think about,” Forsha said of the replacement estimate.
