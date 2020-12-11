Jym Walters wears many hats at St. Vincent College (SVC). And throughout the fall semester, one of them included the vital task of delivering more than 3,500 meals to students isolated or quarantined across campus due to the coronavirus.
The 46-year-old associate director of campus life and head women’s lacrosse coach delivered breakfast, lunch and dinner to an average of 15 students each day. With a trusty wagon that could haul up to 20 meals, Walters spent dozens of hours each week delivering meals to students scattered across campus in various residence halls.
“It wasn’t just dropping off the food, it was a little bit of a wellness check — just making sure everybody was doing okay,” Walters said. He also brought various items that students needed, such as medicine, batteries, mail and more.
The college provided students who had a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 with remote medical care, education and delivered meals. Appropriate residences were designated — if students couldn’t return home to isolate — including two floors in Wimmer Hall. Students considered close contacts, identified via contact tracing, were also required to quarantine for 14 days or until test results were known.
Walters, a resident of Wimmerton Place in Unity Township, started delivering meals over the summer when international students who arrived on campus were required to self-isolate.
“I certainly did not plan on delivering all the meals throughout the semester,” Walters said. “But I started delivering the meals for the international students, and then one thing led to another, and I was delivering meals to everyone for the whole semester.”
When the number of students isolated or quarantined at SVC peaked during the middle of the semester, Walters delivered upwards of 150 meals per day, according to Bob Baum, dean of students. Walter said he walked nearly 14 miles, working 10 hours on those especially busy days. He averaged a 6.9-mile trek each day, he said.
“I was a cross-country runner at St. Vincent, but I didn’t know I was going to be training for the pandemic food delivery,” Walters joked.
He began each morning delivering meals during breakfast around 7:30 a.m. After eating breakfast himself, Walters would meet with Baum to see if there were any new additions to the isolated or quarantined list of students, which would sometimes require “another drop-off of a meal or two.”
He’d deliver lunches around 11 o’clock, before starting dinner drop-offs at 4 p.m.
But in reality, it became a round-the-clock job for Walters.
“I actually did move on campus for the fall semester. I lived in Aurelius (Hall),” he said. “I was kind of like the on-call guy 24 hours a day. Luckily, we didn’t need a whole lot of stuff late at night, but if something came up I was available on campus there.”
His time-consuming job, however, didn’t prevent him from seeing all of his daughter Carolina’s tennis matches. Carolina, a junior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, helped the Lady Wildcats win the WPIAL Class 3A team championship and finish runner-up in the state, playing third singles.
“I love St. Vincent, but I’m definitely going to make sure I made those tennis matches,” he said.
The college recognized Walters on its Facebook page in a post that’s received more than 800 likes and dozens of comments lauding the SVC coach and faculty member for delivering meals during the fall semester.
Jim Berger, associate director of marketing and communications at SVC, said the work that Walters did this semester in serving the college’s students is an example of his selflessness and commitment to St. Vincent College.
“He constantly goes above and beyond to serve the SVC community, without ever desiring any recognition,” Berger said.
Berger also recognized that Walters provided more than just meals to students.
“Jym provided a great service to our students in delivering meals, but he was also a fantastic resource for these affected students,” Berger said. “As much as they looked forward to receiving their meals, they also looked forward to having someone to just talk to during a time of uncertainty in which many of them would grow frustrated.”
Walters appreciated the recognition from the college, as well as from the SVC community.
“I definitely got a bunch of Bearcat love and support from the students, because a lot of students would recognize me after they got out of being in quarantine,” he said. “They’d always be friendly in passing, and I certainly got a lot of prayers from the monastic community.”
Despite coming in contact with a large number of students while delivering 3,500 meals throughout the semester, Walters said, “As far as I know, I have not caught COVID-19. I definitely was blessed to not come down with it myself.”
St. Vincent put together a Forward Together advisory committee to safely resume face-to-face instruction and residential living. The college also imposed a number of safety guidelines, including reduced classroom sizes, dining and residence hall capacity.
“Our students are fantastic. They really were supportive of each other, and they were supportive of the policies,” Walters said. “Even if the policies weren’t necessarily popular, everybody understood these were steps that had to be taken.”
Upon discovery of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 at St. Vincent, contact tracing took place in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, and impacted students, faculty and staff were notified of possible exposure and provided with further instructions.
St. Vincent Dining Services partnered with the college’s contact tracing team, the office of residence life and Walters to feed quarantined students throughout the fall semester, according to Jamie Ballew, senior general manager of dining services.
Ballew explained that once a student was placed onto the quarantine list, residence life provided dining services with the number of meals needed. Meals were prepared and packaged daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner — and on a meal-by-meal basis.
“Accommodations were made for any student’s allergy and/or dietary needs,” Ballew said. “Jym was instrumental in assuring pickup and delivery times were consistent daily. Variety, balance and personalized portion sizes were top priority. Being fluid and in constant communication with each department was the key to caring for our students.”
In addition, students from the college’s Campus Ministry and the Public Health Club put together care packages for quarantined and isolated students.
Walters graduated from SVC in 1996 with a degree in sociology, and then continued his studies at Florida State University, receiving a master’s in higher education/sports administration.
