Voters in four Mount Pleasant Township precincts should hold off on returning their absentee and mail-in ballots after the Westmoreland County Election Bureau discovered an error in the initial round of ballots distributed earlier this month.
Last week, the initial round of absentee and mail-in ballots were mailed to voters throughout Westmoreland County. As voters began to receive these ballots, it was discovered that the race for Magisterial District Judge 10-2-08 had been inadvertently omitted from 178 mail-in ballots and 13 absentee ballots issued for the Ridgeview, Mammoth, United and Westmoreland Homestead precincts in Mount Pleasant Township.
Those four precincts had previously been part of Magisterial District 10-3-11, which had been reconfigured effective Jan. 8, 2021. Upon learning of the issue, the county took immediate action to identify the voters and to begin correcting the mail-in and absentee ballots. It is anticipated that the Election Bureau will send corrected ballots to those impacted by early this week.
The county is urging those impacted voters who have received a ballot with the omitted Magisterial District Judge race to not return that ballot, but rather to return the corrected ballot once it is received by the voter.
“The county will segregate any ballots that have been returned from the four precincts in question, with only one ballot to be counted for each voter. The Election Bureau strives for efficiency in all aspects of its election process and regrets any inconvenience this may have caused to the impacted voters,” according to a news release from the county.
For additional information, voters can contact the Election Bureau at 724-830-3595.
