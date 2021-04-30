Erik Ross running for Ligonier Township supervisor

Erik Ross has announced his candidacy for the four-year position of Ligonier Township supervisor.
He will run on the Republican ticket during the May 18 primary election.
Ross is a 45-year resident of Ligonier Township. His family has lived in Ligonier for more than 260 years, and he is raising his children here, too.
Ross said he “looks forward to improving and maintaining the thing we love as Ligonier. He also said he “wants to maximize your tax dollars for optimum results.”
Ross is a graduate of Glenville State College in West Virginia.
He is a 30-plus year active member at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company where he has held numerous line officer positions and executive positions.
Ross is also an active member of Ligonier Lodge No. 331. He’s also a Shriner.
He has a wealth of experience in local and international government, working with numerous corporations.
He currently is divisional manager for a multimillion-dollar oil company.
Ross said he “would appreciate your vote and/or write-in vote if you are a registered Democrat” in the primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.