Equestrian superstar to visit St. Vincent College

The St. Vincent College (SVC) Equestrian Club will welcome superstar and trick rider Ashley Pletcher for a presentation on Tuesday, March 10, at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by Pletcher’s presentation at 6 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public. Spots must be reserved before March 5 online at https://www.stvincentequestrian.org/ or by calling 724-805-2096.
An Altoona native, Pletcher has studied with famous horse entertainers such as Tommie Turvey, Karen Turvey, Jennie Jackson, Cristi Barley and Ian Schmidt. She has traveled the U.S. performing as a solo act and with the Alanian Riders.
Skilled in Roman riding, trick riding and trick horses, Pletcher currently offers lessons through Ashley Pletcher’s Keystone Equine Entertainment and Training LLC.
The St. Vincent College Equestrian Club and Team supports the Catholic Benedictine principles by placing hospitable fellowship, compassionate horsemanship and attentiveness to safety as their primary goal. The club offers all students, inexperienced or experienced, the opportunity to ride and participate.
