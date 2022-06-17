Equestrian event to benefit cat rescue

More than 100 participants have signed up for the Cats N CANS Benefit Barrel Race Saturday at the Clyde Saddle Club in New Florence, and admission to spectators is free.
The fundraiser for Cat Aid Network (CAN) is sanctioned by several equestrian organizations. That has attracted participants from out of state and as far as five hours away. They will be competing for prizes in the categories of peewees, beginners, youth, adult and masters riders. The races begin at 9 a.m. with the open division starting at 1:30 p.m. and continuing until about 4 p.m.
The event was organized by Whitney Charlton-Serakowski of Salix in Cambria County, a volunteer with CAN and a member of Clyde Saddle Club.
“She saw how much we were struggling and asked if she could do this fundraiser for us,” said Kimberly Rose of Blairsville, president of CAN and founder of the nonprofit in 2016.
Barrel racing is a popular event in western horseback riding. The details are simple: The horse and rider run a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels.
“The fastest time wins. That’s it,” said Charlton-Serakowski, who has been riding for 30 years and competing for two. “What I like about barrel racing is the atmosphere and the adrenaline you get from riding horses quickly around the barrels, and the camaraderie of everyone involved.”
The rescue will receive the proceeds of the event after expenses are met. CAN will also raise money with silent auctions, raffles and selling refreshments.
“This year has been absolutely terrible,” Rose said. “There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t get asked to take cats. The phone doesn’t stop ringing. Every rescue is feeling the crunch now. There are just so many cats and kittens. One of our veterinarians thinks that we’re seeing this because during COVID, spay and neutering was shut down. Now we are seeing so many more cats giving birth.”
CAN has about 400 cats and kittens in foster homes in Westmoreland, Indiana, Cambria, Allegheny and Fayette counties. Many of the rescues are victims of accidents, neglect, hoarding and sickness. They come in with broken bones, bites from other animals, and trauma from being hit by vehicles. Eye diseases and upper respiratory infections are rampant.
Less often, the animals test positive for feline leukemia, feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), feline coronavirus, herpes, and feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) that previously was fatal but can now often be treated.
Some cats have panleukopenia, which is like a feline version of the parvo that’s often fatal to dogs.
“It’s on the rise, and that’s the most deadly,” Rose said. “If a single kitten tests positive, then that foster home is shut down to any cat that’s not vaccinated. Panleukopenia can live in the environment for a year, and the scary thing is that you can actually take it home with you.”
Cats and kittens can be protected against the disease with vaccinations and boosters. Unfortunately, many people don’t inoculate their cats even though there are low-cost clinics. Feral cats get little or no care at all unless they’re trapped for a rescue’s program to neuter or spay them, and administer basic care like vaccines and treatment for parasites. Some feral cats can be prepared for adoption, but some are released back to their colonies where they will at least be healthier than they were, protected against some diseases and unable to reproduce.
Taking care of feral colonies, providing expensive veterinary care and preparing cats and kittens for adoptions is expensive. While many cats and kittens can eat supermarket pet food, many of them who are frail, ill, have special health conditions or are recovering from surgeries or injuries require expensive special order or prescription food.
CAN has a Last Litter program for pet owners. They will spay the mother cat for free if the kittens are surrendered, thus preventing more litters from that cat. They also arrange low-cost spaying and neutering clinics.
All of that costs money, and the needs are never ending.
CAN has responded to some very serious hoarding cases and colonies that have gotten out of hand. They pick up litters that were dumped along the road or in fields. They get cats that need emergency surgery or life-saving care. Some of them don’t make it.
“Last night we got a mother cat and her four kittens that somebody was surrendering,” Rose said. “At first, they were only going to surrender the kittens but then they showed up with the mother cat who was just skin and bones and completely covered in fleas and in terrible shape. When we started examining her, we discovered that she was actually a male and obviously not the mother of the kittens. I don’t know the situation of how the people did that. How could they have not known that this was not the mother?”
Then there was the little orange tomcat with the broken leg that needed amputated. And the recent incident when a humane officer asked Rose to help her respond to someone who needed help with a colony. Rose thought that they would just be feeding and vaccinating cats and doing whatever they could do for the moment. It turned out that there were 13 kittens in terrible condition that CAN took in. Only nine of them survived.
“I just feel like people think that cats are disposable,” Rose said. “It’s harder to get a dog, but anyone can get a cat.”
There are so many free kittens available, but “free” does not come with blood tests to detect diseases, vaccinations, spaying or neutering and treatment for fleas and parasites. “Free kittens” usually leads to more kittens in the future.
“Our adoption fee is now only $50 just because we are trying to move cats into good homes,” she said. “And so we take a huge financial loss on every adoption.”
That’s why every donation and every fundraiser is crucial. CAN holds ticket and tip board sales and has plans for a spaghetti dinner and another flea market. They and Helping Hearts & Healing Tails in Stahlstown are trying to increase ticket sales for a virtual gun bash that they are jointly sponsoring but, Rose said, they may be taking a loss if more people don’t participate.
“I honestly don’t know what the answer is,” she said about the crises in the cat overpopulation. “Maybe more spaying and neutering and people being more responsible. But I don’t think that will ever happen.”
Saturday’s barrel race will be held at the Clyde Saddle Club at 696 Horse Thief Rd. in New Florence. For information about CAN, their current and upcoming fundraisers, adoptable cats and kittens, and ways to help, visit Cat Aid Network on Facebook or cataidnetwork.org.
