PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that epoxy overlay preservation work is scheduled next week in Westmoreland County, weather and operational dependent.
Nighttime single-lane restrictions will occur on U.S. Route 22 (William Penn Highway) between Kistler Road/Kohosek Court and Cozy Inn Cutoff/Haymaker Farm Road in Murrysville during the following timeframes:
- Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, July 11, at 6 a.m.;
- Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, July 12, at 6 a.m.;
- Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. to Thursday, July 13, at 6 a.m., and
- Thursday, July 13, at 8 p.m. to Friday, July 14, at 6 a.m.
The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to replace the pavement relief joints and finish compression seals and strip seal glands on the bridge.
Traffic will be controlled with flaggers during operations. Please use caution while driving and be alert for workers in the work zone.
Crews from MEKIS Construction will be performing the work.
This work is part of a $2.08 million project that includes bridge preservation activities including a 3/8” epoxy-based surface treatment, minor bridge deck repairs, and replacement of neoprene compression and strip seals on 16 routes and 22 structures in Westmoreland County. The project is anticipated to be complete in October 2023.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
