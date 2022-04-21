Nearly 100 area high school students will be out of the classroom next week and at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield Township competing in the Envirothon natural-resource challenge in-person for the first time in two years.
The 36-year-old competition returns to its original hands-on format Thursday, April 28.
At Twin Lakes, students will measure trees, interpret maps, identify birds and explore the nuances of a current environmental issue – how to sustainably manage the waste that society creates.
Also at the April 28 event, they will hear a presentation by Melissa Reckner, program manager of Penguin Court in Laughlintown, on using the iNaturalist app to document natural world observations.
Nineteen teams from eight area high schools – Derry Area, Franklin Regional, Greensburg-Salem, Kiski Area, Mt. Pleasant Area, Norwin, Southmoreland and Yough – are scheduled to participate.
The winning team will go on to represent Westmoreland County in the state Envirothon competition, which will be held next month as a hybrid competition.
The Westmoreland Conservation District has sponsored the Westmoreland County Envirothon every year since 1986. The district’s partners in this effort include the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry, and the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Sponsors of this year’s event are Smithfield, Apex Energy, LLC and the Pennsylvania Envirothon, Inc.
