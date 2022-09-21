Enrollment is now open for tuition-free MANUFACTURING 2000 (M2K), a PA State Registered Pre-Apprenticeship program, offering entry-level machinist training to qualified applicants. Evening classes are held at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center in Latrobe (Derry Township).
“Our preliminary data show that most M2K enrollees are recent college graduates or those who tried college but decided on a different career path. We believe there is a lot of opportunity to reach potential trainees who are seeking jobs out of high school, too,” said Ken Pedder, machine tool technology instructor and lead M2K instructor at EWCTC. “We are seeing a drain of youth leaving the area. Yet there are five machinist jobs available for every one applicant right here in Westmoreland County. NCC’s M2K program offers tuition-free training to fill these local family-wage positions,” he reported.
To qualify for M2K training, applicants must:
- Be at least 18 years of age, including those with employment barriers;
- Have earned a high school diploma or GED;
- Submit a completed application packet, including high school diploma/GED, two reference letters, a brief questionnaire, and an application form (available online), and,
- Demonstrate successful performance on an industry-developed aptitude test.
M2K students learn the basics of operating pedestal grinders, saws, drill presses, surface grinders, lathes, vertical milling and CNC machines through hands-on experience.
Most trainees complete training and are job-ready in six to eight months.
Staff also assists trainees with professional development, resume writing, and job placement with one of NCC’s manufacturing partners right in Westmoreland County.
M2K is made possible through the efforts of area manufacturers, educators, foundations, United Way of Southwestern PA and the PA Department of Labor and Industry. The program supplies area manufacturers with employees to replace their aging workforce and strengthen Southwestern Pennsylvania’s economy.
