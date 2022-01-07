With more than 100 openings in classrooms across Westmoreland County for free early childhood education, it has never been a better time to enroll children ages 3 to 5 for Head Start and Pre-K Counts preschool programs.
Westmoreland Community Action (WCA) has offered the popular government-funded and curriculum-focused educational opportunities since 1965, but until now families who qualify based on income have often faced a waitlist to participate. The free programs feature classroom interaction five days per week, six hours per day, and include breakfast and lunch.
“It’s an unprecedented time in the history of our early childhood education programs. I urge families who think they may qualify to enroll now, before these classes fill up again,” said Joyce Prentice, manager of Enrollment, Recruitment, Selection, Eligibility and Attendance.
“Educators at local schools report that more young children than ever did not attend preschool during the pandemic and are not adequately prepared for kindergarten.”
“Head Start and Pre-K Counts foster social, emotional and cognitive development, and promote healthy growth with vision, hearing and dental screenings.”
WCA offers 30 preschool classrooms supporting more than 550 children ages 3 to 5. With a new grant from the Pennsylvania Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP), the organization is adding classrooms in Delmont, New Kensington, Kiski and Trafford for 72 children. In addition to in-classroom programs, WCA offers home-based options for children ages 3 to 5 that feature weekly visits with a trained educator who teaches families how to create a learning environment. The HSSAP grant adds 23 more home-based spots.
The organization’s early childhood education programs begin in pregnancy, with Early Head Start home visits for pregnant women and their children from birth to age 3. WCA assists with baby formula, groceries, diapers, rides to pediatrician appointments and connections to helpful resources.
Desiree Sherin of Greensburg experienced Head Start when she was a child, so she didn’t hesitate to enroll her son, James, when he was 4.
“It definitely gave him a leg up — a head start — in school,” she says of her son, who is now a second-grader in Greensburg Salem School District. She enrolled her 1-year-old daughter, Sara, before she was even born, around the same time she lost her job during the pandemic.
“It’s nice that they partner with the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank so that I can get free diapers, and they have clothes as well. I tell people all the time to enroll their kids because it’s a great program,” Sherin added.
Established nationally in 1965, Head Start programs are supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and by special funds allocated through the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
For more information about WCA’s Head Start, Pre-K Counts and Early Head Start, and an easy online application, visit www.westmorelandca.org, call 724-834-1260, ext. 4121, or email headstart@westmorelandca.org.
