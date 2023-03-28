I got it!

I got it! Jordan Wood proudly shows off the egg he found at the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. Wood was on the hunt at last year’s downtown Latrobe Shop Hop Night.

 FILE PHOTO

On Wednesday, April 5, downtown Latrobe welcomes guests of all ages to shop at a selection of Latrobe’s merchant locations while hunting for eggs containing prizes and special savings.

Beginning at 4 p.m., participants can begin their hunt for eggs at participating merchant locations while shopping local and supporting Latrobe’s small businesses. Each shopper is limited to collecting one egg per merchant location, and each egg will contain a special surprise including but not limited to small prizes, sweet treats, and/or a coupon to receive special savings at another participating merchant location. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.