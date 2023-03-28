On Wednesday, April 5, downtown Latrobe welcomes guests of all ages to shop at a selection of Latrobe’s merchant locations while hunting for eggs containing prizes and special savings.
Beginning at 4 p.m., participants can begin their hunt for eggs at participating merchant locations while shopping local and supporting Latrobe’s small businesses. Each shopper is limited to collecting one egg per merchant location, and each egg will contain a special surprise including but not limited to small prizes, sweet treats, and/or a coupon to receive special savings at another participating merchant location. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.
This year’s participating merchants include:
- Eclectique
- GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center
- Green Goddess
- Latrobe Art Center
- Mangata Massage & Holistic Practices
- Rose Style Shoppe
- Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats
- The Paper Heart
- 512 Coffee & Ice Cream
Miley’s Lemonade Smashers and Mini Donuts will be serving sweet treats and beverages in the parklet located on the corner of Main and Ligonier streets for the duration of the event. Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta and Scotty G’s Pizzeria will also be open for dining throughout the evening.
“Our Shop Hop Egg Hunt has always been one of our most fun and successful Shop Hop events and was created to establish a real camaraderie among the merchants,” said Emily Pasqualino, Latrobe Shop Hop Night founder and coordinator.
“Promoting each other’s businesses is crucial for our downtown. We are more than egg-cited to welcome patrons to participate in this year’s event!”
For additional information on the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights: Spring Fling Egg Hunt, email the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights coordinating team at latrobeshophopnights@gmail.com or call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011.
