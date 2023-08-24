On Wednesday, Sept. 6, downtown Latrobe welcomes visitors to the second annual Sip N’ Stroll Art Walk featuring original artwork, live jazz and a selection of wines and cider from local establishments.
Coinciding with the GO Laurel Highlands & Westmoreland Heritage Celebration Schedule for Westmoreland County’s 250th Anniversary, this kick-off event is one of many outdoor art events that are part of September’s “Painting Westmoreland” anniversary celebration theme.
Beginning at 4 p.m., Shop Hop participants are asked to check in at the downtown Latrobe Parklet located at the corner of Main and Ligonier streets and receive a wristband indicating their eligibility to partake in the evening’s wine and cider sampling. Following check-in, visitors are encouraged to participate in an “Art Walk” and enjoy a selection of original artwork by local artist members of Latrobe Art Center, sample wine and cider from a selection of local wineries and cideries, listen to some live jazz by Kyle Greene of KGB, and, of course, shop local.
Ricolita’s Café inside Latrobe Art Center will be offering specialty charcuterie boxes this evening to pair along with the selection of wines.
Participants will also have the opportunity to see live artists painting in select locations throughout downtown Latrobe and participate in a 50/50. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.
Participating Latrobe merchants and local beverage establishments include:
- The Paper Heart – Own Brook Winery
- Eclectique – Raspberry Acres Winery
- Green Goddess – Chapel Hill Winery
- Latrobe Art Center – Local wine samplings
- Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats – Glades Pike Winery
- Clips On Mane – Ungrapeful Winery
- GLLV Visitor’s Center – Tattiebogle CiderWorks
- Mangata Massage & Holistic Practices – Bushy Run Winery
- Maria Mejia Photography Studio – Christian Klay Winery
In addition, Rose Style Shoppe will be open for shopping and have original artwork on display. Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta and Scotty G’s Pizzeria will also be open for dining throughout the evening.
“This particular Shop Hop theme was one that I have been very excited to see come to fruition. I have always wanted to offer an opportunity to intertwine the work of local artists from Latrobe Art Center into our downtown shopping night. Adding the opportunity to support local wineries and cideries in addition to welcoming back local favorite Kyle Greene to this second annual event has us very hopeful for a much enjoyable evening in downtown Latrobe,” says Emily Pasqualino, founder and coordinator of Latrobe Shop Hop Nights.
All artwork included in the evening’s “Art Walk” will be provided by a selection of Latrobe Art Center’s gallery participants and will be available for purchase through the art center.
“This is such a wonderful opportunity to promote the talent and work by our member artists,” said Michael Tusay, executive director of Latrobe Art Center. “We are thrilled to be contributing to this month’s Shop Hop Night in this capacity and encourage visitors to really take time to appreciate the beauty on display around them while shopping local throughout the evening. We are also especially excited to have a few artists on site for the evening demonstrating their techniques and talents firsthand to visitors.”
For additional information on the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights: Sip and Stroll Art Walk, email the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights coordinating team at latrobeshophopnights@gmail.com or call Pasqualino at 724-961-8087.
