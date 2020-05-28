Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delaying the bid process for a proposed trail and sanitary sewer project between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria Borough, one item tied to the long-discussed project is moving forward.
Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said at Wednesday’s Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board meeting that engineers are working to address bridge-related issues within the project scope. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, through the state Department of Environmental Protection, previously noted that several bridges crossing the Loyalhanna Creek would potentially need to be heightened to improve water rescue access.
Since then, engineers have explored possible solutions after the state entities expressed concerns about the elevations of two bridges, which Schmitt described as the "north and south bridge" along the creek.
"What we came up with was an idea that we hope will make them more comfortable," Schmitt told the authority board during Wednesday's meeting, which was held remotely. At the bridge located in the Oasis Road area, engineers have discussed placing an indicator notifying boaters along the creek of the available clearance as they head downstream.
"We've seen it used in a number of different situations like this," he said, noting that boaters can also access a ramp near the Oasis bridge, if needed.
Authority board member Gib Stemmler is kayaker and said "as long as you can see the (clearance indicator) ahead, you'll have a chance to pull out. People do that all the time."
Added Schmitt: "You're not going to have a real high velocity of water through the bridges. It will be more or less a moving lake. ... The Oasis bridge is 8,200 feet — a mile-and-a-half from the first bridge — so you'll get ample warning if you're in a high water situation."
Schmitt said a previous item regarding the Indiana bat within the project area has been addressed. Additionally, he said a DEP representative plans to visit the site in the near future.
"Hopefully, we can resolve these final issues," he said.
Figures from last year included 62 equivalent dwelling units as part of the sanitary sewage project, including 37 nearby homes and 25 properties owned by the state park.
According to information provided by Gibson-Thomas, the project carries a total cost of just over $4.6 million.
The trail component of the project is fully funded and has a price tag of $2,009,200, with funding provided through three separate state grants. The sanitary sewer portion of the project has a cost of $2,602,060, with $600,000 in funding being provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and another $474,000 in matching state Community Conservation Partnerships Program funds.
To help cover the sanitary sewer portion of the project, DTMA previously approved a 20-year, $1.77 million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) loan for the project.
The state loan is designated for the construction of a new sewage collection system to serve residents in the Oasis and Lower Flowers Road areas and connect the state park, located in Derry Township, to the New Alexandria treatment plant. The project will also tackle health-related issues with malfunctioning on-lot systems in the area.
The existing Keystone Park sewer system is about 60 years old and has outlived its useful life, according to project engineers.
The Keystone trail has been touted as a “pivot point” in a still-developing north-central Pennsylvania trail network, as the 3.88-mile trek between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria will connect with the Legion-Keener Park Trail in Latrobe, the partially constructed Little Crabtree Creek Trail that will connect with Twin Lakes Park, and the proposed Loyalhanna Lake Trail that will connect with the Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna.
The Keystone Park portion of the trail — called the Loyalhanna Trail — will follow gravity sewage lines proposed to be part of the sanitary sewage portion of the project.
Schmitt is hopeful that the bid process will resume soon, noting that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has asked about the bid status of the trail portion of the project.
In other business, DTMA Manager Carol Henderson said the authority will resume working in "full force" beginning Monday, June 1.
"Everybody will be here all day, everyday," she said.
To keep employees safe from potential coronavirus exposure, Henderson said the authority office will remain closed through June 30. She added that most customers continue to pay their bills on time, aside from those who are regularly delinquent.
Henderson said the authority will resume dye testing next month. She said authority camera operators will take extra precautions, such as wearing face masks, when working at occupied and unoccupied structures.
Also at Wednesday's meeting, the authority board held an executive session related to personnel.
