'End of watch' for Greensburg bloodhound

A beloved member of the Greensburg Bloodhound Team, Sophy, has been laid to rest with her fellow bloodhound teammates at Heaven’s Rainbow Bridge. The dog had been stricken with Cushing’s disease.
Sophy was owned and handled by veteran bloodhound team handler Elysia Battistella for 12 years. The dog, which was born in March 2010, assisted area fire departments and law enforcement agencies and took part in 132 deployments, the most recent on May 17.
Sophy was Elysia’s first owned dog after having handled her father’s dogs — Dixie, Daisy, Darby, Darcy and Delphie — over her 24 years of handling bloodhounds.
"She was a special girl and worked a remarkable number of searches throughout her career. She will be sadly missed by all the members of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department," team commander Lou Battistella said of Sophy.
Sophy was laid to rest alongside family member bloodhounds Dixie, Daisy and Darby, and where all 22 fellow bloodhound teammates are buried. Sophy leaves behind six fellow team bloodhounds to carry on the tradition of serving the Greensburg Bloodhound Team, not only Greensburg, but a large part of western Pennsylvania.
The Greensburg Bloodhound Team was founded by the late Greensburg Fire Chief J. Edward Hutchinson in 1969.
Elysia, who has been training and deploying with 6-year-old Darcy since 2019, will continue serve the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department and the Greensburg Bloodhound Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.