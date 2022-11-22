RK Smithley is back home after a firefighting season of dropping 1,053,756 gallons of retardant on 34 different wildfires in 12 states.
“This was a relatively light year compared to the past two seasons,” he said. “It was also a strange year. We started fast and early, then the season was like a roller coaster.”
Before it was over, he logged 207.3 flight hours in 127 sorties and made 147 total drops of retardant, many of them as a right seat instructor.
“I’ve made quite possibly my last fire duty day of the year, subject to change in the match of a moment in California,” he said.
Smithley, who lived in the Ligonier area until 1996, lives near Dallas, Georgia, with his wife Bethanie, a former flight attendant. They have two sons, Garrett, who is a race car driver, and Kurtis, an aviation mechanic. His parents in Ligonier are Ina Mae Smithley, who years ago wrote for the Latrobe Bulletin, and Robert F. Smithley, former chief with the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, and a former line officer with the Ligonier VFD.
“I started as a junior firefighter with Darlington,” Smithley said. “Then I went to Ligonier and put in 14 years there, for a total of 16 years.”
He didn’t go directly into aerial firefighting. He started out as a truck driver hauling steel out of Johnstown, studied at an airline and travel school and worked at Latrobe Aviation. He got into the pilot’s seat after studying at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, which he noted is considered “the Harvard of the skies.”
He worked for World Airways, mostly flying military contracts, and also flying contracts for the Malaysian and Indonesia governments. He got into corporate flying when World Airways went out of business. Then about nine years ago he began flying fire for 10 Tanker Air Carrier of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was already familiar with the DC-10s in their fleet.
“The fire season this year started on March 27, which is earlier than usual,” Smithley said.
“I’ve never flown fire until mid to late April, but this season started off fast. We had two airplanes on contract in March, and that’s unusual in company history to have them working so early.”
They started in Texas where dryness from a long drought fueled the fire, then moved on to another fire in Arizona.
“These fires are either natural, like a lightning strike, or someone starts them with malicious intent or burning gets away from them,” he said.
The dry climate, the heat and lack of humidity feed the flames once they start.
“Everything is dry out west,” he said. “People talk about climate change and it might be drier than it was a hundred years ago, but it’s probably been hot, dry and dusty since the beginning of time.”
The reason that there aren’t major wildfires like that in the Northeast, he added, is because this region has high humidity and rain.
So once a fire starts out West and the Southwest, it can quickly get out of control.
“The fires can get complex, and a couple of the fires can burn together and become one big massive fire,” Smithley said. “There was one by Las Vegas that we worked on for weeks, load after load. There were multiple airplanes and multiple companies. I couldn’t even hazard a guess of how many.”
The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in New Mexico engulfed 342,000 acres, the largest and most destructive wildfire in the state’s recorded history.
“It was a three-month fire, from April to June,” Smithley said. “It’s hard to grasp that kind of thing. It was 50 miles long and 20 miles wide. That’s like from Donegal to Seward wide and Ligonier to Pittsburgh long. That’s how big that fire was. It’s mind-boggling. There were 903 structures that burned. There were barns, sheds, garages and I don’t know how many houses. There were no fatalities.”
The Mosquito Fire in Northern California was another big blaze of the season. It started on Sept. 6 and destroyed nearly 77,000 acres until it was contained about six weeks later. The U.S. Forest Service, which pays for all the firefighting, spent $142 million on that fire alone. That included helicopters, trucks, food, manpower and everything else that’s typically involved in fighting wildfires.
A lot of team work is required from both the ground and the air.
“The lead plane does a show-me flight and we stay at about 1,000 feet,” Smithley said. “We see things from above and are always looking for an escape route for the worst case scenario, like suddenly if the engine quits and we need a way out. We can drop 85,000 pounds of retardant in two seconds in an emergency, when a drop on a fire typically takes five to 25 seconds, depending on what we set it on.”
Ground crews coordinate where the drops should be. Then the tankers come in at 200 feet altitude, or 300 to 350 feet if it’s over heavy timber, and drop the retardant. The plane is flying at about 175 miles per hour.
There are three people aboard each plane and the pilot makes the drop. Smithley is often the pilot, or he is in the right seat instructing a new pilot. A third crew member monitors the flight, the instructions and other details.
“It’s not just flip the switch and drop the stuff,” Smithley said. “There’s a lot of thinking and coordinating to fight a fire.”
The crews are assigned a plane for a 12-day shift, and there are two days of traveling back and forth to the site. Then they have four days off and can go home. He can be rotated on any of the company planes, and each one of them has a Wall of Fame that the crews decorate with decals and other personal items.
He puts up insignia from both the Darlington and Ligonier volunteer fire companies, where his interest in firefighting began.
