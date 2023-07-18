Empress Elisabeth’s legend topic of local writer’s program at library

Kristin Kuhns became fascinated with the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria when she studied abroad in Germany from 1999 to 2000. She later returned to live there for a short time and traveled through southern Germany, Bavaria, Vienna, Poland and Budapest, places where the empress had been, and also where her own family originated.

The experiences enhanced her studies of the German culture and also stirred her interest in Empress Elisabeth so deeply that she wrote about her for her honors thesis in 2001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.