Empress Elisabeth’s legend topic of local writer’s program at library

Kristin Kuhns became fascinated with the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria when she studied abroad in Germany from 1999 to 2000. She later returned to live there for a short time and traveled through southern Germany, Bavaria, Vienna, Poland and Budapest, places where the empress had been, and also where her own family originated.
The experiences enhanced her studies of the German culture and also stirred her interest in Empress Elisabeth so deeply that she wrote about her for her honors thesis in 2001.
“My professors recommended that I publish the thesis, but life took over,” she said. “I never pursued it until 20 years later.”
Kuhns, who lives in Lawson Heights, recently published a book, “The Origin and Development of Empress Elisabeth’s Legend: 1859-2000” that addresses the cultural impressions of the wife of Franz Joseph, the emperor of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. She will present a program about Elisabeth at 6 p.m. today at Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe. Her books will be available after the presentation.
Kuhns graduated from Smith College in Massachusetts in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in German cultural studies and languages. She has a master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and teaches in the Ligonier Valley School District. She taught virtual classes at Westmoreland County Community College during the pandemic and last summer became an adjunct professor at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, where she teaches four levels of German.
She expanded and rewrote her thesis on Empress Elisabeth and self published the book on Amazon. She currently has two publishers interested in part two of the story, with the option of both parts being published as one book.
“My interest in Empress Elisabeth — whose nickname was Sisi — just kind of happened when I picked a smaller, shorter book written in German,” Kuhns said. “I found her to be a very interesting character, well ahead of her time and her identity as a female. She really rejected her role as empress and pursued her passions and interests.”
Elisabeth was born in 1837 in Bavaria and married Franz Joseph when she was 16. Their daughter Sophie died at age 2. Their son, heir apparent Crown Prince Rudolf, killed his mistress Mary Vetsera in 1889, then committed suicide. Elisabeth’s ongoing depression deepened after his death.
On Sept. 10, 1898, the empress was about to catch a steamship on Lake Geneva in Switzerland. In line with her independent mindset, she didn’t want a procession to accompany her, and so she walked only with her lady in waiting. An Italian anarchist approached them and stabbed the empress, delivering a fatal blow to her heart.
Kuhns’ book and program focus on the feminist movement in Germany at that time. The empress has been represented in numerous movies, a Netflix series and stage productions through the decades, with her character often developed to fit the times.
“She can be reinterpreted through whatever is the contemporary Zeitgeist,” Kuhns said. “In the 1950s, she was portrayed as a housewife, and in a 1970s Italian film she was a feminist icon. You can tell that’s a stark contrast. In the 1992 musical called ‘Elisabeth,’ they portrayed her as a goth figure, a character of death, after the 1990s goth grunge influence. And this goes on and on with continuing reinterpretations parallel to the ideas of how a woman is portrayed and their contemporary feelings about things.”
Her book is available on Amazon in hardback and paperback editions. Visit adamslib.org to register for this evening’s program.
