School Security Officer: Laurel Valley Elementary School. Send letter of interest and resume to: Dawn Kissell, Superintendent Secretary, Ligonier Valley School District, 339 West Main Street, Ligonier, PA 15658. EOE
Custodian: Send letter of interest, resume, and clearances to Mr. Heath Fisher, Buildings and Grounds Supervisor, Ligonier Valley School District, 339 West Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658. No phone calls, please. EOE
