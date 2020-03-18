Emergency services offered free meals at Arnold Palmer airport

While many restaurants statewide have temporarily shut down for at least two weeks following Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders Monday as the number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continued to grow, emergency responders — including police officers, firefighters and paramedics — remain on-call.
So, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, in conjunction with DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, is offering free meals for on-duty first responders today, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DeNunzio’s is offering drive-up take-out meals at its location at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township. Patrons should call 724-539-3980 for information on menu, pricing and to place orders.
First responders also need to call ahead and identify themselves as first responders. However, their meals will be free of charge while funds last, and at a reduced rate thereafter.
“We depend on them for a lot,” said airport authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo. “This is something we can do to show that we appreciate what they do.”
Wolf’s call for all bars and restaurants to close dine-in operations has prompted many businesses to begin offering enhanced take-out or delivery services. Upon hearing Wolf’s recommendation, Monzo said the airport authority in conjunction with DeNunzio’s thought it would be beneficial to offer emergency services “a chance to eat a meal since they are already in service and working throughout the day.”
“The key is (DeNunzio’s) is going to provide this service to anyone who wants it, including the general public. And until the funds run out we are going to provide it to emergency services for free,” he said. “We are trying to help out the guys who have helped us throughout the years.”
Monzo said the airport authority donated $2,500 to help serve up to 300 meals to on-duty first responders.
The airport authority will accept donations to support the continuation of the program.
