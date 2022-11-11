It’s time to deck the halls with beautiful Christmas trees at the annual Downtown Latrobe Christmas Tree Decorating. And, if you haven’t reserved yours, there’s still time.
The fresh-cut 5- or 6-foot trees cost $50 and will be delivered to one of the black planters of your choice all ready for you to decorate as part of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program.
Trees will begin to be placed Monday, Nov. 14, and continue through Nov. 18. They can be decorated as soon as they are placed.
According to Jarod Trunzo, executive director of the LCRP, every year new planters – made right here in Pennsylvania – are purchased. Latrobe now boasts 57 planters and every year the trees sell out with many individuals and groups purchasing the trees year after year.
Decorations must be removed by Jan. 16, 2023.
After that, the LCRP will have the trees removed and composted after Jan. 20.
Anyone interested can visit www.latroberevitalization.org and click the Events tab to view a numerical aerial map of spaces available and then email first choice location to tracy@latroberevitalization.org. If the preferred location is not available, the LCRP will work with you to find an alternate location. The LCRP asks that you don’t send a check until the location is confirmed.
Once a spot is confirmed, send the $50 check made payable to LCRP to P.O. Box 920, Latrobe, PA 15650, or make arrangements to drop it off at the office, through the door slot at 816 Ligonier St., 4th floor, Suite 409, Latrobe.
According to Trunzo, this is an excellent opportunity to be a part of decorating the downtown for the holidays.
“Everyone who participates seem to make little upgrades, tweaks or new themes to their tree each year, and for those doing it for the first time it’s just a lot of fun,” he said. “They give Latrobe that special small town neighborhood holiday feel and nicely compliment the new lit decorative wreathes and Christmas banners that will soon be hung on the newer historic style streetlights.”
It really is the most wonderful time of the year.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
