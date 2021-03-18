Ellen Keefe retiring as Westmoreland Cleanways executive director

After 23 years of service, Ellen Keefe is retiring as executive director of Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling (WCR).
Applications are now being accepted to find her successor.
The executive director works with the volunteer board of directors to run the nonprofit organization.
Duties include operations and programming, administrative functions, media and community relations, regulatory compliance, budgeting, board and staff relations, and more.
Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest and salary requirements to the WCR Board of Directors by April 16.
As Westmoreland County’s recycling coordinator, WCR serves as a liaison with municipal officials and the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to ensure compliance with Pennsylvania’s recycling laws.
WCR’s core programs address recycling and solid waste disposal, environmental education and stewardship, recycling technical assistance, illegal dumping and littering.
Its new collection facility in Unity Township provides a place to recycle hard-to-dispose items such as electronics, tires, scrap metal, paper, foam and more.
The recycling center is open Mondays from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second Saturday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The new facility is located at 355 Pleasant Unity-Mutual Road.
