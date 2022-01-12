Ellen Keefe, the former executive director of Westmoreland Cleanways & Recycling who retired from her post last year after 23 years of service with the organization, has been announced as the recipient of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB)’s Legacy Award for 2021, in recognition of her “personal and professional recycling and waste reduction contributions” to KPB and Westmoreland County.
Keefe also was honored last year as the winner of the Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania (PROP) 2021 Daniel G. Weisenbach Environmental Stewardship Award.
She served as executive director of Westmoreland Cleanways for 13 years and held various other roles within the organization for numerous years prior.
Meanwhile, Nancy Thorne has been named as one of the 2021 recipients of the KPB Volunteer of the Year Award, which recognizes volunteers for significant and positive impacts toward keeping local communities clean and beautiful.
Thorne, who was nominated by Westmoreland Cleanways for her expertise, passion, energy and excitement, relocated a colony of bees from one of the organization’s buildings to an apiary she built on the Westmoreland Cleanways grounds. She continues to provide supervision and maintenance of the bees and their hives and plans to assist in developing bee-related educational programs.
Each year, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB), a statewide nonprofit, announces recipients of its recognition program for individuals, government, organizations and businesses whose efforts support and strengthen the mission of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.
“We are grateful for our volunteers and partners across the state whose dedication, commitment and exceptional contributions helped advance our mission and strengthen community improvement efforts statewide in 2021,” said Shannon Reiter, president of KPB. “Each one is deserving of recognition.”
For more information about the 2021 award winners and their programs, visit the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website at keeppabeautiful.org.
