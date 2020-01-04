Members of Latrobe Lodge No. 907 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks are looking forward to having a new base of operations in the new year.
The Latrobe Elks have contracted with Johnstown-based SR&G Construction for a new 5,000-square-foot lodge to be built this spring on the footprint of the previous lodge near the Latrobe Elks Golf Club in Derry Township.
The club has been without a building for offices, hall rentals and meetings for about three years.
“The old building was torn down in 2016, so we’ve been bouncing back and forth,” Latrobe Elks Exalted Ruler Ray Zsolcsak said. “We finally have the finances in order that we can proceed forward.”
The club has managed with a makeshift lodge during the interim, enclosing a pavilion at the golf course, but Zsolcsak said the addition of a proper lodge building will be instrumental to the club expanding its efforts in the community.
“We look for ways we can be of benefit to the community,” Zsolcsak said. “Without a building, it was somewhat difficult to do.”
Nationally, the Elks spends more than $80 million annually for “benevolent, educational and patriotic community-minded programs in such fields as benefitting special needs children, sponsoring Elks National Foundation scholarships, scouting, athletic teams, veterans’ works, a national ‘Hoop Shoot’ free-throw contest involving more than 3 million children, physical and occupational therapy programs and patriotic programs,” according to the organization’s website, www.elks.org.
Locally, Lodge No. 907 members have been hosting clothing drives for the past three years to benefit students of the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area school districts, along with a back-to-school backpack program and meal-distribution program.
“We’re looking to get as much involved in the community as we can,” Zsolcsak said. “It hasn’t been something that’s been done in recent years, primarily because of the lack of a building and the uncertainty of the future of the organization. We’re on very stable ground right now and we want to just make ourselves as visible in the community as possible.”
With a contract in place for construction of the new lodge building and foundation work already started, Zsolcsak said the club is hoping to have the new building under roof by April.
“The contract was signed and the steel was ordered. We were told it would take approximately eight weeks for it to come in, so the target date is somewhere around the first of March,” he said. “We expect that the outer shell of the building should be completed by the end of April, so we should be under roof at least, but we’ll have all of the internal structure to complete after that takes place. The surveying and foundation work have already been done ... We expect that, come March, you’ll see a lot of activity up there.”
The new building will be smaller than the previous one with an eye on potential expansion. Plans call for the building to contain a social hall, bar, restrooms and offices, as well as an outdoor patio area overlooking the golf course’s 18th green.
“The only building we have to generate income is through the golf course at this point,” Zsolcsak said. “The new building will allow us to open up for small weddings and parties, banquets and that type of thing and hopefully be an incentive to increase our membership as well. If you’re not a golfer, at the present time there’s not a lot the Elks has to offer. With the new building, we’re hoping that will change.”
