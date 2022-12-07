The Westmoreland County Election Bureau has completed its recount of four precincts, finding just one had a discrepancy in its vote totals.

That precinct, Hempfield Township #4 Carbon, had three additional mail-in ballots with votes going to Democrat candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman. All other mail-in ballot totals and in-person votes at the other precincts matched unofficial Election Day numbers.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

