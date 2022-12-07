The Westmoreland County Election Bureau has completed its recount of four precincts, finding just one had a discrepancy in its vote totals.
That precinct, Hempfield Township #4 Carbon, had three additional mail-in ballots with votes going to Democrat candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman. All other mail-in ballot totals and in-person votes at the other precincts matched unofficial Election Day numbers.
Greg McCloskey, executive director of Westmoreland County Election Bureau, said his three employees worked through lunch Monday to complete the recount.
His agency will look into how the ballots may have been double-counted. Last week, McCloskey said a mail-in ballot could be counted twice if the machine counting those votes has a malfunction which is not properly cleared.
Along with Hempfield Township, audits right after the election found a single mail-in ballot was erroneously added to a Murrysville precinct total.
McCloskey said he will file a report with the recount totals to Common Pleas Court Judge Harry Smail Jr. Smail requested the findings be sent to him no later than Dec. 7. After their review, McCloskey expects to certify all of Westmoreland County’s votes and send that certification to the state.
McCloskey said the integrity of the county’s election process is well intact but his office will take the lessons from the found errors into future elections.
“On Election Day we need to be more diligent and accurate,” he said.
The recount was issued last week after 15 petitioners in five precincts – Ligonier Borough, Loyalhanna Township, Hempfield Township, Salem Township and Lower Burrell – sought hand recounts of all votes. The petitioner from Salem Township, Susanna DeJeet, pulled her petition after Smail said he would only allow machine recounts, in line with state law.
The Bulletin reached out to all the primary petitioners either through email or phone calls but did not receive responses from four petitioners prior to publication. Nancy Pleskovitch of Ligonier said she was unavailable to speak Tuesday but would discuss the recount later this week.
The petitioners claimed other voters told them machines were switching votes from the Republican to the Democrat candidate. McCloskey explained last week that if a voting machine’s screen is not calibrated properly it may register a voter’s selection as the candidate above.
All Democrat candidates were listed above Republican candidates. Pennsylvania election law requires the candidate of the current governor’s party to be listed first on ballots.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.