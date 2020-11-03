Today is Election Day in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the presidential election where both candidates held rallies on Monday in an attempt to gain last-minute votes.
President Donald Trump is seeking to win a second-term as a Republican, while democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping to unseat him.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania, and mail-in ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
More than 95 million Americans have voted so far in 2020, a record-breaking number ahead of Election Day.
Vice President Mike Pence held a campaign rally in Unity Township on Monday at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, while Biden’s running-mate Kamala Harris headlined a drive-in rally in Philadelphia.
Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen and vice president candidate Jeremy “Spike” Cohen are also featured on the ballot in all 50 states.
In the state’s race for attorney general, Democratic incumbent Josh Shapiro will look to keep his seat against Republican Heather Heidelbaugh. Libertarian Daniel Wassmer and Green Party challenger Richard L. Weiss are also on the ballot.
Pennsylvania’s bid for auditor general includes Democrat Nina Ahmad, Republican Timothy DeFoor, libertarian Jennifer Moore and Green Party candidate Olivia Faison.
Democrat Eugene DePasquale is the state’s current auditor general. His term ends in January, and he is now running for election for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District in Washington, D.C.
Democratic incumbent Joe Torsella is seeking a reelection bid for state treasurer — a race which also includes Republican challenger Stacy L. Garrity, Libertarian Joe Soloski and Timothy Runkle of the Green Party.
Republican Rep. John Joyce is seeking a second-term in Washington, D.C., for the state’s 13th Congressional District against democratic challenger Todd Rowley.
Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Guy Reschenthaler is running against Democrat Bill Marx.
Republican Sen. Kim Ward of Hempfield Township and the incumbent in Pennsylvania’s race for the 39th District, will face democratic challenger Tay Waltenbaugh.
In the state’s 41st District, Sen. Joe Pittman is looking for reelection against Democrat Anthony J. DeLoreto, while Democrat Rep. Joseph R. Petrarca is seeking a 14th term against Republican challenger Jason Silvis for Pennsylvania’s 55th District.
Republican Rep. Eric Davanzo, seeking reelection, will face Democrat Robert Prah Jr. in the race for the 58th District in the state House.
Rep. Eric Nelson is running for the 57th District, and Rep. Mike Reese is running for the 59th District in the state House — both seeking reelection unopposed as Republicans.
In Westmoreland County, voters who did not request a mail-in or absentee ballot must go to the polls to vote today, according to a county news release.
Westmoreland County’s 307 poll locations will be open for in-person voting on Election Day.
The polling places that have been relocated for the Nov. 3 election include:
- Derry Township Scalp Level — from the Alpha Lion’s Den Ministries to Trinity Lutheran Church, 101 W. 4th Ave.;
- Hempfield New Stanton — from Easy Living Country Estates to New Stanton United Methodist Church, 612 S. Center Ave.;
- New Kensington 4th Precinct, 1st Ward — from St. Joseph Parish Center to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 221 Ridge Ave.;
- New Kensington 7th Precinct, 1st Ward — from Pershing Heights to Valley Junior/Senior High School, 703 Stevenson Blvd.;
- North Huntingdon 1st Precinct, 1st Ward — from Westmoreland City Volunteer Fire Department to Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church, 1246 5th St.;
- North Huntingdon 6th Precinct, 2nd Ward — from Friendship Baptist Church to Irwin Volunteer Fire Department, 518 Western Ave.;
- Vandergrift Borough 1st Ward — from Vandergrift Public Library to The Center on Franklin Avenue, 262 Franklin Ave.
Voters who applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot before the legal deadline of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, but who haven’t received one, lost their ballot or changed their mind about voting by mail can still vote in person today at their normal polling location, or go to the Elections Bureau office for a replacement.
Those who previously applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot — but did not receive one — can go to the Election Bureau office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, 2 North Main St., Greensburg, for a replacement, and the original ballot will be voided in the voter system and a new ballot will be issued.
The voter would then complete the re-issued ballot, either immediately or at home, and return it to the Election Bureau in person, by mail or at a drop box location.
Voters who applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot can still vote in person at their polling places.
Those who received a ballot packet prior to Election Day should bring the entire ballot packet — the ballot and all envelopes — to their polling place, where they will be directed to sign a declaration confirming that they want to surrender the mail-in or absentee ballot and vote in person and confirming that they have not previously voted in this election.
The voter will be able to vote using one of the voting machines at the polling location after surrendering their mail-in/absentee ballot and envelopes.
Voters who have not received their mail-in/absentee ballots by Election Day, or those who do not surrender their ballot packet or sign the declaration can only vote at their polling location using a paper, provisional ballot.
Voters can find out if their provisional ballot was counted, partially counted or not counted beginning seven days after the election. Voters whose provisional ballot was not counted can find out the reason it wasn’t counted by checking online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/ProvisionalBallotSearch.aspx or by calling 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-867-3772).
In-person voting is being done by the county’s new touchscreen voting system. A video demonstration for the system can be viewed on the county website at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/984/Voting-Machine-Demonstration-Video.
A mail-in ballot drop box will remain available from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby of the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Main Street in Greensburg through Election Day.
The county intends to start to pre-canvass at 7 a.m. on Election Day, with unofficial preliminary results of the pre-canvassing to be reported at 8 p.m. that day. The county will release additional results and evaluate the number of ballots remaining as part of the pre-canvass.
The Election Bureau and its call center will be open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
