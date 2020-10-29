Westmoreland County voters who applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot but haven’t yet received one have several options to make sure their voice is heard during next month’s general election.
According to news release issued by the county, as of Wednesday there had been 74,648 applications for mail-in or absentee processed and 71,852 ballots had been delivered to the U.S. Postal Service to be mailed out in Westmoreland County.
The county had received 49,631 completed mail-in or absentee ballots as of Wednesday.
With less than a week before Election Day, Nov. 3, the Election Bureau has received a number of calls from voters concerned that they have not received their ballot in the mail.
Voters who applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot before the legal deadline of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 but haven’t received one can still vote in person on Nov. 3 at their normal polling location or go to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau office for a re-issued mail-in/absentee ballot.
If a voter who previously applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot goes to the Election Bureau office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, 2 North Main St., Greensburg, for a replacement, the original ballot will be voided in the voter system and a new ballot will be issued. The voter would then complete the re-issued ballot, either immediately or at home, and return it to the Election Bureau in person, by mail or at a drop box location.
Voters who applied a mail-in or absentee ballot can still vote in person at their polling places. Those who receive a ballot packet prior to Election Day should bring the entire ballot packet — the ballot and all envelopes — to their polling place, where they will be directed to sign a declaration confirming they wish to surrender the mail-in or absentee ballot and vote in person and certifying that they have not previously voted in this election. After surrendering their mail-in/absentee ballot and envelopes, the voter will be able to vote using one of the voting machines at the polling location.
Voters who have not received their mail-in/absentee ballots by Election Day, or those who do not surrender their ballot packet or sign the declaration can only vote at their polling location using a paper, provisional ballot.
Voters can find out if their provisional ballot was counted, partially counted or not counted beginning seven days after the election. Voters whose provisional ballot was not counted can find out the reason it wasn’t counted by checking online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/ProvisionalBallotSearch.aspx or by calling 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-867-3772).
