As of Nov. 8 at 11:30 p.m., all 307 precincts in Westmoreland County have reported their vote counts to county officials. Unofficial results are expected to be tallied in the coming days and will be published once released.
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- A new publication for our older readers!
Download it from our
Special Sections today.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Election 2022 results
- Speaker in Ligonier to advocate for humility and humanity
- Lady Wildcat soccer wrap season with 2-0 PIAA first-round loss to Moon Area
- Spirit to cut service from Arnold Palmer Regional to Fort Lauderdale
- County polls see steady stream of voters throughout Election Day
- Early stages for future train station facelift
- Greater Latrobe volleyball season ends with 3-0 loss to North Catholic in PIAA first-round play
- LVPD chief, assistant chief receive 5-year contracts
- Road to states starts today for Wildcats girls soccer, volleyball
- Low lake level not yet cause for concern
Most Popular
Articles
- Armed suspect killed in Derry Twp. after high-speed chase
- Beth Farnham running write-in campaign for District 13 representative
- Low lake level not yet cause for concern
- Wildcats win first football playoff game in 54 years with 28-21 thriller over Highland in overtime
- 1965 Latrobe Foothills Champions honored at foundation dinner
- Trump teases announcement of another presidential run
- Shirley Cherup Dominick
- LVPD chief, assistant chief receive 5-year contracts
- Man dies in East Huntingdon Township motorcycle crash
- Thomas Kelly named Trojans head varsity baseball coach
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.