In response to a request from the prison board, the head of adult probation reported the impact of Westmoreland County’s electronic monitoring program in terms of dollars and cents when he delivered his 2022 Intermediate Punishment program annual report Monday. And, the tally came in over $6 million.
According to Chief Probation Officer Eric Leydig, 53,784 bed days were saved in 2022 by EHM (electronic home monitoring). In 2022, Leydig said one bed day cost $114. When he calculated the $114 per bed day multiplied by the 53,784, he totaled a potential savings of $6,131,946.
“That’s day for day though,” said Leydig. “That’s one day that an offender is on serving (electronic monitoring) in lieu of being down at the Westmoreland County Prison.”
Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, who serves on the prison board alongside with the two other commissioners, Douglas Chew and Sean Kertes, Controller Jeffrey Balzer, Sheriff James Albert and District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, questioned whether there is potential to expand it.
“I do believe the judges are placing the offenders who are eligible into the program,” said Leydig, who added that they have looked into how the program can be expanded.
“We’re placing everyone on there that we can. We looked at how we can expand it because the program is an enormous savings to Westmoreland County.”
However, Leydig pointed out that there are costs associated with EHM, including rental costs, monitoring fees, and 11 officer salaries and benefits, which totals over $3 million.
“Still you have a significant savings there,” Leydig said.
In other business, the prison board approved a number of personnel-related items, including:
- Hiring of Cole Bier, Allison Carl, Isaiah Abraham, Matthew Gillaspie and Kristen Pritts, effective Jan. 23;
- Retirement of Tom Gildard, effective Jan. 12;
- Resignations of Miranda Schnupp, effective Jan. 6; Tanner Benson, effective Jan. 11, and Bruce Lilley, effective Jan. 23;
- Promotion of Sgt. Nikki Cramer to lieutenant, effective Feb. 5;
- Terminations of Seth Gottron, effective Dec. 26 (no-show for training); Scott Kennedy, effective Jan. 2; Lawrence Thompson, effective Jan. 9; Coby Stepanik, effective Jan. 19, and Jason Waugaman, effective Jan. 24.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
