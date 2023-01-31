In response to a request from the prison board, the head of adult probation reported the impact of Westmoreland County’s electronic monitoring program in terms of dollars and cents when he delivered his 2022 Intermediate Punishment program annual report Monday. And, the tally came in over $6 million.

According to Chief Probation Officer Eric Leydig, 53,784 bed days were saved in 2022 by EHM (electronic home monitoring). In 2022, Leydig said one bed day cost $114. When he calculated the $114 per bed day multiplied by the 53,784, he totaled a potential savings of $6,131,946.

