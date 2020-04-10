The Ukrainian egg art known as pysanky dates back to pre-Christian times when the Slavic people revered the eggs of birds, the only beings that could get close to the sun god Dazhboh. The decorated eggs were celebrated as representations of the rebirth of spring
With the advent of Christianity in that culture in 988, eggs took on the meaning of celebrating the new life of Christ’s resurrection. The designs changed and became more intricate with Christian symbols and meanings, and for centuries, Ukrainians used traditional techniques to create them.
Colors were put on with the lightest first, then darker, and finally black, with layers protected by beeswax that was removed in the end.
That’s how Ginette Nalevanko Simpson of New Alexandria made pysanky ever since she learned at age 5.
This season, COVID-19 changed her plans with the eggs. When four out of five scheduled demonstrations and sales to benefit her parish were canceled, she gained an unexpected opportunity to experiment with new techniques and a limited edition design.
“I’m playing around with new colors and with etched eggs,” she said. “I now have this quiet time where I can experiment and see where all of this takes me.”
Simpson is a third generation pysanky artist. She learned the art from her late mother, Stella Hyduke Nalevanko of Salemville, a small coal patch village in Salem Township, just west of New Alexandria. Nalevanko learned it from her parents, Nicholas and Martha Batch Hyduke, who also taught Simpson when she was a child.
The family belonged to the nearby Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, where Simpson remains an active member. She used to give away her decorated eggs, then started selling them years ago to benefit the parish.
It’s one of the church’s major fundraisers.
Simpson for years has demonstrated the art and sold eggs on a couple of weekends in March at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn in Crabtree.
“I sold about 50 eggs the first two nights last month and was supposed to go back, but things closed down,” she said.
The small parish that she belongs to is served by the Rev. Jaroslav Koval, the pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold, who’s also assigned to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Pittsburgh. Simpson had planned a demonstration and sale at the church in Arnold, but that was canceled.
She also had scheduled a demonstration and sale at the Cattfeinated Cat Café in Greensburg, which has cats on site from Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue.
“I had already designed the prototype and variations to work with, and this would have been the perfect way for them to raise some quick funds for the kitties,” Simpson said.
When that event was canceled, she made a dozen special eggs just for the rescue. Instead of inscribing them with typical crosses, roosters, birds and butterflies, she designed them with happy cats and sunflowers.
“I volunteer there and I was sad that they had to close down the café,” she said. “They didn’t have those funds coming in, and making eggs is the one thing I thought I could do.”
She made them with a new technique that she’s just starting to use, one that makes the eggs brighter than many traditional designs.
“With the new method, I can wash the color back to white two times, using one part Ivory liquid soap and two parts water. Or I can use Fantastic spray cleaner,” she said. “Now I’m able to do detailed eggs and ending in a powder blue or bright purple. I also bought new dyes that have 85 colors to choose from. This has just opened so many more possibilities for me.”
She discovered another technique using brown eggs. In that process, the eggs are actually etched by first drawing on them with wax, and the wax is removed in a quick 15-second bath in cheap toilet bowl cleaner or extra strong vinegar. The technique brings out difference shades of the natural brown shell, and the etched designs can be felt on the surface.
Simpson is looking forward to demonstrating the new techniques and colors at some of the cancelled events that will be rescheduled. That includes the demonstrations at the Cat Café and St. Vladimir Church.
“I look forward to debuting my new color creations with everyone,” she said.
Meanwhile, she’s selling her pysanky through the church’s Facebook page, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. All the money raised will benefit the parish.
