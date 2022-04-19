Eclectique awarded facade grant

One of Latrobe’s many historically significant buildings will be receiving a well-deserved makeover this spring.
The building where Eclectique currently resides has been known as the old Stader building in Latrobe for decades. This spring, the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP) will be awarding the latest of its facade grants to the Eclectique building to get a long-awaited facelift.
JBL Contracting, which was awarded the bid for the project at just over $20,000, will be starting the project in late spring while aiming for completion at some point this summer.
The LCRP has worked with several locations in Latrobe to help bring some visual life back into the streets of downtown Latrobe. This facade grant is a special program run by the LCRP to work to preserve and enhance core downtown businesses, according to the LCRP website. The group’s executive director, Jarod Trunzo, emphasized what this means for Eclectique, and its owner Laurie Corbett, after she has waited a long time to be able to receive this grant.
“She’s done such a great job with her business, she’s built it and she’s been extremely patient...we are really excited to help a business like hers,” Trunzo said about Corbett’s patience for the chance to finally receive the long-awaited facelift.
Eclectique is a great place to find anything from one-of-a-kind decorations, locally designed handbags, or local wines as the store houses the Raspberry Acres Winery which offers a selection of 10 different wines. The store also offers monthly craft classes for both children and adults. Additionally, Eclectique is proudly affiliated with members of the Women’s Business Network and Business Professional Women’s Network, as it is just one of several female-owned businesses that contributes to making the majority of Latrobe businesses female-owned, according to Trunzo.
The facade makeover sets out to bring enhancements to the building, while not stripping it of its historical significance. The building was originally the home of the Stader Family Funeral Home dating back to the 1930s, and some of the doors on the interior still are shaped like coffins to this day.
To start, the project will replace all of the T-111 wood that is not the best for a storefront and replace it with a weatherproof, smooth fiber-cement board. The original “Stader Building” sign will be reimagined and redesigned, and hung over the front entryway. The surrounding inset entryway will be pressure washed and repainted. The trim on all of the windows will be stripped of current paint, primed and painted, and, if necessary, completely replaced. There will be two new windows added to the storefront. Additionally Eclectique will have an updated logo with new signage on the side of the building (facing Jefferson Street) and the storefront. The entirety of the front-facing sandstone on the building will be pressure washed as well.
The goal of the project is to revitalize the outside image of the building, while still staying true to the history of the building which is worth more than any modern upgrade could ever be. The LCRP’s professional design team is headed by renowned architect and historic interpreter and artist Steven Patricia, who maps out the desired look for the makeovers for every building that receives the grant.
The facade grant program means much more to the ultimate goal of LCRP, according to Trunzo. The revitalization initiative has brought both economic growth to the city as well as a new, modern look to some of the city’s most important buildings.
“The beautification of the city is married to the economic growth aspect,” Trunzo said when explaining just how important this program is to the city of Latrobe. Reviving local businesses is very important to Trunzo and those at the LCRP because of the significant role that he believes it plays in the building of a community.
“You can’t get that online,” Trunzo said in reference to the personal connection created when shopping locally. “There is a reason why people keep coming back.”
That reason, for Trunzo, is the fact that there are connections, community engagement and relationships that are built while shopping locally that simply cannot be recreated by shopping online.
Previous buildings that have received this facade grant have been Mozart Hall, Colonial Cleaners, the Jefferson Building, Rose Style Shoppe and several more.
The beautification of storefronts and local businesses is what the LCRP hopes will help entice more people to stop by local businesses that need the community’s support now more than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.