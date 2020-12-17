Tara Ewanits was looking for a way to give back to the community when she recently took over as editor of the Ligonier Echo.
A friend suggested a Christmas light challenge that would serve two purposes: highlighting the beautiful holiday lights in Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township, and raising money for the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches Food Pantry.
That was around Thanksgiving, and getting the competition organized that quickly was a challenge itself. Entries have come in, but there’s not been a landslide.
“I didn’t really have a lot of time to prepare for this, and hopefully, it will be bigger next year, and then keep getting bigger,” Ewanits said.
The deadline to enter the first annual Christmas Lights Challenge is 5 p.m. Friday. A registration form is available on page 11 of today’s Bulletin, and can be dropped off at the Bulletin office, 1211 Ligonier St., in Latrobe. The form can also be dropped in the mail slot at the Ligonier Echo office, 112 W. Main St., on the Diamond across from the side entrance of the library. The entry fee is a donation of $20, and checks must be made out to the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches.
“All the money that’s collected will stay right here in the Ligonier community,” Ewanits said. “The association teamed up with Ligonier Giant Eagle with a program that gives qualified people vouchers for the supermarket.”
The Christmas Light Challenge is promoting a popular holiday tradition that should be especially welcome at a time when so many activities have been cancelled or otherwise restricted because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I remember when I was a kid we packed into our car and mom and dad drove us around to hunt for Christmas lights,” Ewanits said. “It’s the perfect holiday tradition to bring back during a pandemic, a chance to get out of the house and into our cars for a trip down a beautifully decorated memory lane.”
This week, she and her friends drove around the township and borough looking for the best light displays and left flyers at the houses, inviting them to enter the challenge.
“One woman who responded said that it made her feel good that someone liked her lights and thought that she should enter,” Ewanits said.
Once the entries are in, she will create a Google map that can be linked to a GPS to locate the houses on the list. The addresses will also be published in the Dec. 22 issue of the Ligonier Echo. People can vote for their favorite decorated home, and the winner will be announced on Jan. 5.
Forms for voting will be available in the Dec. 22 issue of the Ligonier Echo and must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 2. They can be dropped off or mailed to the Bulletin office, put in the mail slot of the Ligonier Echo, or returned to the Wicked Googly at 209 W. Main St., Ligonier, attention to the Ligonier Echo 2020 Christmas Light Challenge.
“The winning house will get a gift basket put together by my sponsors, and I’ll draw five nominations that will each receive a free, six-month e-edition subscription to the Ligonier Echo,” Ewanits said.
Touring the Christmas Light Challenge, she added, is also great opportunity to come into Ligonier to see the holiday display on at Diamond Park in the middle of town.
“The Diamond is beautiful this year,” she said.
