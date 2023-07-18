Thanks to a collaboration between the Westmoreland Food Bank and Adams Memorial Library, children experiencing food insecurity this summer have the opportunity to receive a complimentary breakfast and/or lunch while also enjoying a great book.
The 2023 Eat and Read program, held on Wednesdays at the library, is open to children ages 0-18 who are in need of a meal. Breakfast is served from 10-10:30 a.m., while lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The program runs through Aug. 9.
“This is our first year as a distribution site,” explained Tracy Trotter, director of Adams Memorial Library. “Last year, one of the distribution sites invited area organizations to hand out non-food items along with the bags of food. The library provided books and crafts from our Summer Reading Program.
“This year, there were changes in how the distribution was being done and as a result, some of the original sites had to drop out,” she continued. “The food bank came looking for replacement sites and we were able to accommodate the requirements, such as having access to a fridge for food storage and a place for kids to wash their hands before eating.”
Trotter mentioned that although there won’t be any specific activities scheduled during or between meal times, children can make use of the various offerings at the library, including books, toys and arts and crafts.
She also noted that children and parents who come for Eat and Read are also welcome to sign up for the Summer Reading Program, which runs through Aug. 5. Participants of all ages are eligible to win prizes and earn other incentives, such as books they can keep.
“Because of the timing of the food delivery, we’re offering a cold breakfast and hot lunch,” said Trotter, who added that meals are prepared by individuals certified in food preparation.
“Breakfasts include nutritious, yet appealing selections such as cereal, fruit, waffles and milk. Lunches will have hot dishes and sides. So far, the mashed potatoes were an especially big hit, with kids asking for seconds.”
Registration is not required for Eat and Read, but meals must be served on site. No takeout will be offered.
According to Melanie Semelka, supervisor of the Latrobe Summer Food Service Program, and Michelle Heller, Westmoreland Food Bank director of programs, 18,000 men, women and children throughout the county depend on the food bank monthly.
A total of 61 partner agencies that include food pantries, on-site feeding programs, senior high rises, emergency shelters, school backpack programs, summer food sites and military share and fresh express programs, provide food distribution throughout Westmoreland County,
“Eat and Read combines the Adams Memorial Library with the Summer Food Service Program,” said Semelka, who noted that the program, which is supported by the State of Pennsylvania and the Westmoreland Food Bank, has been in existence since the 1960s.
“The goal is to offer children healthy meals when school is not in session,” Semelka stated. “I am grateful to bring it into our community.”
In addition to the Eat and Read programs, the library will also be hosting the food bank’s Mobile Market at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and again on Aug. 2, providing free, fresh produce to individuals of all ages who are in need.
“It has been said many times that it’s hard to learn on an empty belly,” said Trotter. “If we can help kids have a day where they can spend time reading instead of thinking about hunger pains, that’s a great day at the library.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.