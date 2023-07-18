Thanks to a collaboration between the Westmoreland Food Bank and Adams Memorial Library, children experiencing food insecurity this summer have the opportunity to receive a complimentary breakfast and/or lunch while also enjoying a great book.

The 2023 Eat and Read program, held on Wednesdays at the library, is open to children ages 0-18 who are in need of a meal. Breakfast is served from 10-10:30 a.m., while lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mandi Moranelli can be reached at lb.mmoranelli@gmail.com.

