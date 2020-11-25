HARRISBURG — The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) has been awarded a $50,000 state grant to use toward the purchase of equipment designed to help train students for high-demand careers, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca has announced.
“We know that all students need to have the right combination of training and skills to succeed in today’s ever-changing workforce, and this grant will help the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center better prepare them for a rewarding career,” said Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana.
Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center is one of more than 80 career and technical education centers across Pennsylvania providing postsecondary education programs to thousands of students statewide.
More information can be found online at www.education.pa.gov/K-12/Career%20and%20Technical%20Education/Pages/default.aspx.
