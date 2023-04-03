A blessed Holy Week to all who are of the Christian faith, a blessed Passover to the Jewish readers of this paper, and a blessed regular week to those who observe neither! This week is, of course, a week of spiritual highlights for many of the faithful in our region. The fish frys are coming to an end, lambs are being stocked on grocery store shelves, and mothers are combing through department stores looking for that perfect outfit for the kiddos. Easter and Passover are almost among us, even for the Orthodox Christians, who will be celebrating Pascha a week behind the rest of us.

If you’re not a spiritual person, you can be forgiven for not knowing about the holiday weekend ahead. After all, the date is different every year, which makes it hard to keep up with. Most workplaces aren’t closing for Good Friday or Easter Monday. Religious observance is dropping across the entire American landscape, in both red and blue states. Easter baskets don’t carry the same stress as Christmas presents. For many people, the most exciting thing about the season is the return of Cadbury Cream Eggs to grocery store checkout lines.

