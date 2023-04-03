A blessed Holy Week to all who are of the Christian faith, a blessed Passover to the Jewish readers of this paper, and a blessed regular week to those who observe neither! This week is, of course, a week of spiritual highlights for many of the faithful in our region. The fish frys are coming to an end, lambs are being stocked on grocery store shelves, and mothers are combing through department stores looking for that perfect outfit for the kiddos. Easter and Passover are almost among us, even for the Orthodox Christians, who will be celebrating Pascha a week behind the rest of us.
If you’re not a spiritual person, you can be forgiven for not knowing about the holiday weekend ahead. After all, the date is different every year, which makes it hard to keep up with. Most workplaces aren’t closing for Good Friday or Easter Monday. Religious observance is dropping across the entire American landscape, in both red and blue states. Easter baskets don’t carry the same stress as Christmas presents. For many people, the most exciting thing about the season is the return of Cadbury Cream Eggs to grocery store checkout lines.
Speaking of Christmas presents, I’d like for us to engage in a thought exercise. Let’s pause for a moment and compare Easter to its big brother holiday, the one that rolls around at the end of December. Because unlike Easter, everybody celebrates Christmas, sacred and secular alike.
The decorations for Christmas come out months in advance. Most stores are closed. Feasts are planned with family. The Christmas traditions between us all may differ, but what doesn’t differ is that we all have Christmas traditions. A few years back, Hallmark tried to make Easter movies parallel to their famous schmaltzy season of Christmas shows, but viewership was so low the project was immediately abandoned. Christmas even has its own unique lexicon — when else do we Americans use words like “merry” and “jolly” and “doorbuster.”
Pausing to reflect, we find ourselves in a curious spot. Why is it that we celebrate the birth of Jesus with an exhausting investment, but the resurrection of Jesus barely gets a three-day weekend?
Theologically speaking, Easter is the most important day of the Christian year. Christmas is to Easter like D-Day is to Victory in Europe (V-E) Day. The former may have been a historic and heroic feat, but the latter was the day that the bloodshed stopped. V-E Day is ultimately more consequential, but John Wayne and Steven Spielberg don’t make movies about it. It is good and happy that Jesus took on mortal flesh to dwell among us. But all the big stuff — forgiveness, eternal life, the defeat of all evil powers, the gift of the Holy Spirit — those are Easter gifts, not Christmas presents.
Even as a kid, I noticed the cultural difference. My parents would drag me to a large historic Baptist Church on Sunday mornings. Christmas filled the sparse protestant sanctuary with trees and poinsettias and vibrant red banners, carefully appointed weeks before the actual holiday arrived. Easter meant one Sunday with palms, and one Sunday with flowers, and family photos wearing painful shoes that I had outgrown three months ago. Christmas meant that the tree was trimmed and the presents from St. Nick were stacked up as tall as I was. Easter meant a basket from a… rabbit? Peter cottontail? Does he have anything to do with St. Peter? Is there a good-behavior threshold I need to hit to get the contents of said basket, like the gifts from Santa? What do rabbits have to do with resurrections anyway?
I never said anything about it, of course. I didn’t want to jeopardize my annual supply of Cadbury Cream Eggs.
In seminary, a group of us clergy-in-training were exploring this incongruence. What might it look like to celebrate Easter in proportion to the joys and benefits it conveys? In what way might we celebrate the resurrection so that it was rightly restored to its place as the chief Christian holiday? We daydreamed of pig roasts and cases of beer, of toasts and music, and dancing. Wine overflowing, enough to remember the grace of God but not so much that we forget all His benefits. A party that started at sundown on Saturday and went through the night, with revelers showing up to Sunday church with bloodshot eyes and an extra dose of the Holy Spirit. “How much do fireworks cost?” we were asking each other. “Are fireworks expensive? Can we afford fireworks?”
Sadly, our mentor put the kibosh on the whole thing. Something about pig roasts and food poisoning.
This year, I made the mistake of telling that story to some of our church’s new younger members, never expecting them to do more than daydream with me. The moment I finished my improbable pitch, one of them responded: “um, why can’t we, you know, do that?” Others agreed. “That… sounds… awesome” they said. “Can we do that this year?” That was two months ago. Since then, we’ve already secured the legs of lamb to roast, and the rest of the menu is filling out nicely. One church member of Middle East heritage is pitching in the hummus and baba ganoush. Another built a new sanctuary crucifix for the event in his home woodshop. Local musicians are jumping in to help with music. We haven’t picked up the beer yet because we’re not sure what goes better with roast lamb: a full bodied stout or a hazy IPA. You can join us if you’d like: weather permitting, the Easter Vigil begins at 8 p.m. on Holy Saturday, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn in Ligonier Township, with a feast to follow around 10 p.m. Most of us will need to be up for church in the morning, so it won’t be an all-night rager. Not this year, anyway.
Back in 2016, the Rev. James Martin, SJ, wrote an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal that gets to the heart of the matter. Christmas, he wrote, is relatively bucolic with shepherds and angels and lambs and babies. Even non-believers can appreciate the birth of a great teacher. Easter, on the other hand, is appalling. A perverted justice system, betrayal by friends, bloodthirsty mobs, torture, death, tombs. It’s much harder to find the Hallmark card in all that, even with the big twist ending. Father Martin concluded: “Easter is not as easy to digest as Christmas. It is harder to tame. Anyone can be born, but not everyone can rise from the dead…”
So perhaps I should temper my expectations. Easter is a hard sell in a disenchanted world. The tide of no-belief and non-belief will continue to rise, and people won’t stop streaming Netflix long enough to ask what happens when we die. One little party won’t stem that tide.
Still, if this resurrection thing is true, the cognitive dissonance is worth noticing, and it may inspire you to similar daydreams. What kind of party should be thrown if God is the actual embodiment of love, everyone’s forgiven and everything sad becomes untrue? How would you celebrate our good fortune that the cosmos is not purely defined by gravity and the reproduction of the species? It’s hard to imagine, but I do know this: if we’re going to have a proper celebration, we’re going to need a lot of Cadbury Cream Eggs.
