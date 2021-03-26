While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic isn’t over, things have been inching closer to “normal” in recent weeks.
And like any typical spring, the Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier communities are planning a slew of Easter-themed events for families to enjoy starting this weekend through Easter Sunday — albeit with some safety-related modifications for 2021.
In Latrobe, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation for Peter Cottontail’s Easter Trail drive-through event from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3, in the parking lot of Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
The chamber is collecting donations for the event, where children ages 2 to 7 will receive a treat bag from the Easter Bunny. The chamber is seeking 250-count donations of items such as candy (fun size candy, peppermints, DumDum lollipops and more) and small toys (slinkies, glow sticks, sticky hands and more). Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 26, at the chamber’s headquarters, located at 811 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Kids at next month’s event can also pick up materials for a coloring contest, with the grand prize winner to receive a free summer pass to Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool.
Earlier that day, Latrobe-GLSD’s 21st annual Rabbit Race will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. This year’s race will be available as both an in-person and virtual event.
Race day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the stadium, with the run to begin at 9 a.m. and the walk to follow right after at 9:02 a.m., with strollers starting in the rear as part of the walk. The Rabbit Race will include awards for male/female and run/walk participants in eight age divisions. The race will follow the same route as the popular Latrobe Turkey Trot.
The race day fee is $25. For more information on the race, visit http://www.latroberecreation.org/
Additionally, Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will hold its 11th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27. Activities include an egg hunt, prizes and a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Not far from downtown Latrobe, the Easter Bunny will visit Unity Township for a special drive-thru event at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road.
Children in attendance will be able to wave to the Easter Bunny from the car and will receive a holiday treat. Treats are limited to the first 300 kids, ages 12 and under. For more information, call 724-539-2546.
Elsewhere, the Derry Township Ag Fair is hosting its annual Bunnyfest event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Ag Fair grounds along Route 982 outside of New Derry. The event is open to all children ages 2 to 12. Cost of admission is $5 per child and adults may enter for free.
Attendees can donate the following items to the Humane Society and receive $1 off admission: Laundry detergent, bleach, dish cloths, paper towels, blankets, dog and cat toys (no raw hides please), disposable gloves, grain free dry cat and dog food, lamb and rice dry dog food, cat liter (clumping and non-clumping), newspaper and copy paper.
Activities include at Bunnyfest includes face painting (weather permitting), picture with the Easter Bunny in his garden, crafts and live bunnies are available for purchase.
In Derry Borough, Derry Railroad Days is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Derry Community Park. Special prizes will be awarded to four age groups, which consist of ages 0 to 3, 4 to 6, 7 to 9, and 10 to 12.
In addition, Kona Ice will be on hand, selling goodies and you kids may also meet the Easter Bunny. The first 100 children will receive a complimentary treat bag. The event will be held rain or shine. Masks are suggested, as per the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
In the Ligonier Valley, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is hosting an egg-citing egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the museum on Boucher Lane, Ligonier Township. Children of all ages are encouraged to come out and search for eggs hidden throughout the museum grounds and gardens. The event is free and will be held rain or shine.
Scouts from Troop 372 will be on hand to help hide eggs, but to help the young egg hunters during the event. Young guests can exchange their eggs for a variety of toys and treats, and Easter hands-on art activities will also be offered.
Girl Scout Troop 90003 will be sponsoring egg hunts for the next two weekends – Saturdays, March 27 and April 3. The egg hunts will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The troop will hide 500 eggs throughout Ligonier on Main Street, including Mellon Park, St. Clair Park and the Diamond. Participants are encouraged to start wherever they choose, but to leave enough eggs for other participants to find as well.
To earn their Bronze Award, the juniors in the troop are presenting the egg hunt as a way to purchase children’s books for the Ligonier Valley Library. To that end, the troop is asking anyone who participates in the egg hunt to make a monetary donation of $20, which is the cost of one book. Donations can be given at the library.
Also, Ligonier Paws on Main Street will be hosting a Doggie Egg Hunt throughout town and photos with the Easter Bunny at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27. All breeds are welcome, but dogs should be updated on shots and be on a leash to attend. Paws on Main will have pre-made Easter baskets for purchase at the event.
Laughlintown Christian Church is also planning an Easter EGGstravaganza at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, in the church’s parking lot. The event will feature several stations where children can do a short Easter game, activity or craft. Kids will also receive Easter treats and learn the meaning of Easter.
Stahlstown United Methodist Charge is hosting a community egg hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Flax Grounds on Route 711 for toddlers through 12 years old.
Christian Church of Waterford will be having an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3. There will be snacks, crafts and pictures with the Easter Bunny. The church is located at 856 Nature Run Road; bring your own basket.
Cook Township Community Center is hosting an EGGstravaganza from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 3. The Easter Bunny will be available for selfies. The day before, an Easter Party is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. at the community center. The party features Easter games, activities and treats.
