UNIONTOWN – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane-width restrictions on Route 3030 (East Pittsburgh Street) and U.S. Route 30, along with the closure of Toll House Road as the Route 3030 East Pittsburgh Street bridge over Route 30 project begins in Hempfield Township.

Traffic impact will begin Monday, March 27, and are anticipated to continue through early November, weather and operational dependent.

