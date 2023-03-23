UNIONTOWN – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane-width restrictions on Route 3030 (East Pittsburgh Street) and U.S. Route 30, along with the closure of Toll House Road as the Route 3030 East Pittsburgh Street bridge over Route 30 project begins in Hempfield Township.
Traffic impact will begin Monday, March 27, and are anticipated to continue through early November, weather and operational dependent.
There will be a westbound 9 feet lane width restriction and an eastbound 12 feet lane width restriction in place on the Route 3030 (East Pittsburgh Street) overpass.
Additionally, Route 30 will have 12 feet lane width restrictions in both directions in the area of the project. Eastbound Route 30 traffic over 12 feet will exit at the Mount Pleasant exit. Westbound Route 30 traffic over 12 feet will exit at the Sheraton Drive exit.
Toll House Road will be closed with a posted detour in place utilizing Route 3030, Route 30, Sheraton Drive and Route 1026 (Donohoe Road).
Lane width restrictions and flagging operations will be in place for wide loads and to safely move motorists through the project. Please use caution while driving and be alert for workers and construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone. Traffic patterns are subject to change during construction.
Crews from Charles J. Merlo, Inc. will be performing the work during daylight and nighttime hours.
This work is part of a $7.6 million project involving the replacement of the Route 3030 over Route 30 bridge and includes a new two-lane single span concrete adjacent box beam bridge, realignment of the existing roadway on and off the new bridge with new asphalt pavement along with signage, guiderail and drainage upgrades. The project is anticipated to be completed in May 2024.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.