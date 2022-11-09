Latrobe Amtrak Station, an intercity rail station located along McKinley Avenue in Latrobe, will see an extensive facelift within the next few years.
While the historic station itself exists, the building currently serves as DiSalvo’s Station Restaurant.
Ellen C. Pannell, third party coordinator for Amtrak ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Stations Program, attended a Tuesday meeting of the Latrobe Planning Commission to inform city officials of upcoming plans for the site. Pannell was joined by Michael Phillips, senior project controls manager at Amtrak.
“We just want to bring everyone up to speed on what Amtrak is up to down at the train station in Latrobe,” Pannell said. “The Amtrak ADA Stations Program is a special department within Amtrak that is tasked with bringing all the stations at Amtrak across the country in compliance with ADA standards.
“At Latrobe, Amtrak has responsibility for the platform, for the parking and for the shelter that is adjacent to the platform.”
As the Amtrak ADA Stations Program is federally funded, work requires a Section 106 review with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), among other requirements.
“We’re in the process of that right now,” Pannell said. “I’m sure you’re all well aware of how beautiful the train station is… it’s a gem. We take the historic value of this station very seriously and it’s very important to us.
“We’ve gone back and forth with the private owner, Mr. (Joey) DiSalvo, and he’s been very patient with us. Hs sends along his full support of everything and I believe he’ll be at some future meeting to offer his support.”
Passengers with mobility issues currently cannot get on or off a train at Latrobe, a reality Pannell calls a “real problem.”
“That’s what we’re going to correct with this ADA work that we’re planning here,” she said. “The question is how do we build this because we have to maintain service while we do this work.
“The work will probably be done in at least two major phases so that we can ensure that there’s always a platform for our passengers to use while we’re still working on another part of the work. That’s part of why we’re here (Tuesday).”
Pannell shared civil site plan sketches with commission members Tuesday, highlighting points of interest which will be addressed.
“We will be refurbishing that canopy as it is historic and part of the historic fabric of the station, and we’re working closely with SHPO to make sure that they’re happy with how we’re restoring it,” she said. “We’ll also refurbish the shelter and the stairway leading down to the parking lot will also be redone to meet ADA codes.
“Amtrak is proposing as part of the ADA compliance to build a ramp structure – not an actual building – but it would have a roof over it and the ramp would bring you up to the level of the platform. That’s really our best way to bring passengers up to something like this.”
Officials hope to incorporate “some of the historic bricks that we’ll be pulling out of the platform into the design,” Pannell said.
To facilitate the construction of the ramp, a nearby embankment will need to be cleaned and stabilized. The parking lot will feature two new ADA parking spaces.
However, in order to do all this work with the platform, Pannell said Amtrak will need access from both sides of the building.
“That’s basically where we landed with what our scope of work needs to be,” Pannell said. “Because of accessibility, it became clear that when we build this ramp platform and the new platform over to this side, we’re going to be taking over Mr. DiSalvo’s parking lot with all kinds of construction equipment.
“And while we do that, we have to work with his operation, so we’re proposing to build a parking lot on the other side in the grassy area for his clients. This property is located at the corner of Ligonier Street and McKinley Avenue.
“Right now, Mr. DiSalvo has a large tent in this area that we’ll be working with him to know when he can take it down, or if he’s not,” Pannell said. “It’ll be a lot of coordination on our part. We’ll be doing work here to clean up this embankment and stabilize it.”
Looking at zoning regulations for setbacks from McKinley Avenue and Ligonier Street, Pannell said it’s feasible to install around 13 parking spaces.
“That’s not comparable to what we’re taking over in the other lot as there’s about 25 spots over there,” she said.
Pannell discussed the possibility of installing a curb cut and entrance off of Ligonier Street which would eliminate at least two parallel parking spots.
Dr. Kathleen Kelley, planning commission chairperson, was opposed to this idea as it could affect customer parking at Hotel Loyal Pizza, concerns that were reiterated by fellow planning commission members.
“They really need a couple of parallel spots,” Kelley said.
Pannell was receptive to maintaining the existing curb cut entrance off of McKinley Avenue to the new proposed parking lot. It would be the only access point to the new proposed parking lot.
“We were kind of just thinking out loud at this point,” Pannell said.
Some variances, however, could lead the way to additional spaces in the new proposed parking lot.
“We’d just need relief from the setback on McKinley Avenue and we’d probably need relief on the size of the parking stalls,” Pannell said. “We might need a couple inches there and the drive aisle. Again, the (Ligonier Street) access isn’t necessary and if the city doesn’t want that. But 26 spaces would be much better to offset what we’re taking up. That’s what we’re here to talk about, as those 13 spaces are within the zoning code requirements.
“There’s also the possibility of 90-degree parking on one side and parallel parking on the opposite side so we get somewhere within 13 to 26 parking spots.”
Initial plans call for the refurbished platform canopy to have new gutters and drainage hard-piped to storm connections (dry well on DiSalvo property), grouting of the retaining wall below the platform at the back of the restaurant space, new roofing/gutters on the building to capture any rain from the platform and canopy, and the installation of a new 12-foot by 20-foot metal storage shed to replace demolished train car sheds, which DiSalvo agreed to, according to Pannell.
While still in its early stages, construction would likely take 12-24 months, Pannell said.
Opinions from the Latrobe Planning Commission will be incorporated into future sketch plans.
“City engineers would probably do a review of the submitted plan once it’s finally submitted,” said Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer James Nieusma. “Right now this is a sketch review. The final plan will have the decision about the parking lot. What they’re looking for (Tuesday) is whether or not you would recommend them going for a variance and the recommendation to the zoning hearing board for smaller spaces to put in more parking.”
Vice Chairperson Jim Burica, Secretary Debra Sardello, and members Ed Kubistek and Jarod Trunzo were also in attendance.
Latrobe Planning Commission will meet again 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in council chambers.
