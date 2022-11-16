Early morning standoff ends with one in custody

Officers took Peter A. Letso, 49, of Latrobe into custody after an hour-long standoff Tuesday morning on Oak Street in Latrobe. Police were called to the home after it was reported Letso allegedly had a gun and was threatening to kill anyone if he was forced to leave. No weapon was found.

 PHOTO BY JOE FENNELL

An early Tuesday morning standoff on Oak Street in Latrobe ended with no one harmed and one person in custody.

Officers with the Latrobe Police Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police, Derry Borough, Ligonier Valley and Westmoreland County Park Police departments responded to 327 Oak St. around 7:25 a.m. after the uncle of one of the residents called 911.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

