Early morning standoff ends with one in custody

An early Tuesday morning standoff on Oak Street in Latrobe ended with no one harmed and one person in custody.
Officers with the Latrobe Police Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police, Derry Borough, Ligonier Valley and Westmoreland County Park Police departments responded to 327 Oak St. around 7:25 a.m. after the uncle of one of the residents called 911.
The man told dispatchers he received a text from his niece that a man, later identified as 49-year-old Peter A. Letso, had a gun and was threatening to kill anyone if they left.
Shortly after arriving on-scene, officers called out to the residence over a megaphone for anyone inside to come out. One man, the owner of the property, exited the home and was detained by police. While detained, he told officers there were still two people on the second floor of the home and another in a trailer in the backyard.
Officers were able to get a cellphone number for one of the people inside but were unable to make contact. Repeated calls over the megaphone for those inside to come out went on for about 45 minutes, according to the criminal complaint.
At 8:17 and 8:22 a.m., officers detonated flashbangs, trying to get Letso’s attention but he never responded.
Officers made the decision to enter the home at 8:35 a.m. where they encountered the woman who texted her uncle. Before removing her from the home she told the police Letso was upstairs with a gun.
Minutes later, Derry Borough Police Chief Randy Glick and K-9 Smoke entered and announced the K-9 would be released if Letso did not exit. Letso then surrendered to police and was taken into custody.
No weapon was found after a search of the home and Letso’s vehicle.
Residents later told police that Letso had been staying at the home for about three weeks but had been asked to leave. Letso allegedly brandished a pistol multiple times over the past two weeks when asked to leave and had threatened to kill everyone if they forced him to leave.
The woman also told police the night prior Letso said he had a gun in his backpack and threatened to kill her if she left.
Court records show Letso has been in and out of jail over the past 20 years. In 2003 he pled guilty to criminal solicitation when he attempted to hire a hitman to kill his wife. Letso was also out on $25,000 bail for allegedly passing a fraudulent check back in June.
Letso was charged with terroristic threats and unlawful restraint, both misdemeanors. Court records show a $1,000 bail had been posted but it was unclear as of Tuesday evening if Letso had yet been released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:45 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.