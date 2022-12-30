My 24 years (1965-89) as a member of the Latrobe Bulletin editorial department were an ongoing learning process.
One of my biggest thrills was the opportunity to meet new people at a time of tremendous growth going on in Latrobe and its surrounding area.
I got my start in the newspaper business as a sportswriter for the weekly Derry Times. When I got to the Bulletin there was much to learn, and plenty of on-the-job experience.
An exciting early assignment given to me by editor Vincent J. Quatrini was going to Laurel Caverns near Uniontown with attorney Ned J. Nakles, who was a partner in the cave operation designed for tourism. My first experience in a cave was a little scary at first, but I learned a lot about caves during my two-hour stay with Ned.
I started out manning the Derry Borough office of the paper, but in a year or two I moved to the Bulletin office in Latrobe and was put in charge of the teletype machines, which meant winding tapes and cutting hard copy each day. At the time the Bulletin also had United Press International wire photos.
As a young reporter I also had to learn the workings of government, covering meetings of Derry Borough Council, the Derry Area School Board and Derry Township Board of Supervisors. This was interesting because I had to understand what goes on politically behind the scenes and, at the same time, acquire reliable new sources.
In Derry Borough I was there to cover the flood that occurred in June 1972 as a result of Tropical Storm Agnes, and for years after that borough council, working with then-borough Manager Edward Shomo and state officials, worked to obtain $1 million in funding for completion of the McGee Run Flood Control Project. This was a very large undertaking for a small town. I also remember that part of Derry Borough was evacuated during the peak of the flood emergency.
An exciting time in Derry Township was construction of the Derry Township Municipal Building and the start of the Saxman Run Flood Control Project in 1967. Those events required several follow-up stories until the projects were completed.
Being a graduate of Derry Area Senior High School, it was satisfying to report on happenings involving the school district. It seemed as though Derry Area mathematics students, National Forensic League members and vocational-agriculture students were always winning awards.
Construction of the then-new high school and the Grandview Elementary School meant that the school district and community were both growing at the same time.
Another highlight of covering the school district was writing stories about the annual spring musicals, a project of the vocal music department, which each year draw capacity audiences.
Another interesting aspect of covering the community involved keeping up with those seeking various public offices and, in addition, covering elections and writing political announcement stories.
But what will always stay with me was the tragedy that occurred around 3 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 4, 1978, when a helicopter crashed into a crowd attending a festival in the parking lot of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Derry Borough.
It was an extremely painful assignment because I belong to St. Joseph Church and knew many of the individuals killed or severely injured in the accident.
In order to provide factual coverage each day I had to contact officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration for updates on their findings of the accident’s cause. The helicopter tragedy was the lead story on the front page of the Bulletin for several weeks.
Memories of the tragedy were rekindled from time to time because litigation continued for years. Without a doubt it was the most difficult story I ever had to cover because it hit home to so many people in my community.
I covered the arrival of the Volkswagen of America assembly plant near New Stanton and many events at the assembly plant, and met automobile industry people and auto writers from around the world.
Part of my assignment was covering Volkswagen car previews in many parts of the country, including New York, Vermont, Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina.
But the most memorable of all was being invited to spend a week in West Germany as the guest of Volkswagen in October 1977. During the week I toured the main VW assembly plant in Wolfsburg and two other plants in West Germany.
I got to ride on the VW test track and see what happens to automobiles under very extreme conditions in the test laboratory, and also wrote a feature article about my three-day stay in Munich, Germany, at the end of the trip. I will never forget the sight of the Alps that surround Munich, an extremely beautiful city, nor the warmth of the German people and the wonderful food.
It was disheartening to me when in the fall of 1987 I had to report that Volkswagen was leaving Westmoreland County for good.
Another interesting aspect of my years at the Bulletin was covering high school and collegiate sporting events. I had a lot of wonderful memories of Derry Area athletics, mostly football and basketball, but most of all the athletes and cheerleaders who made the trips to more places than I can now remember.
One of the greatest sports thrills came in 1974 when Derry Area, then coached by Joe Bellissimo, won the Keystone Conference title, but lost to New Castle, 9-7, in the first round of the playoffs at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
In the 1980s Derry Area football teams coached by Ron Baldonieri and Ken Yourish made it to the playoffs as well. Covering a playoff game was extra-special, whether the team won or lost.
Coach Rich Ludwig’s wrestling teams, who year after year had exciting teams and sent athletes to the PIAA finals in Hershey, also provided plenty of local copy.
Derry Area boys’ and girls’ basketball teams provided their share of thrills, too, as they made it to the playoffs. Most memorable were the boys’ basketball teams from Laurel Valley High School and Greensburg Central Catholic High School who advanced to the PIAA championship game in Hershey.
On the collegiate front, I covered St. Vincent College basketball teams coached by Oland “Dodo” Canterna and Bernie Matthews, and the exploits of the football and basketball teams at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
I also had the chance to be around the University of Pittsburgh football team coached by Johnny Majors, and saw many exciting games at Pitt Stadium and on the road. I saw Tony Dorsett set records in 1973 as a collegiate running back against Northwestern at old Dyche Stadium in Evanston, Ill.
Still another aspect of my career as a reporter was covering area police and fire departments. I covered my share of major fires, both in Derry and Latrobe, but most painful was my job of reporting details of far too many fatal traffic accidents.
Most amazing to me was to have been involved in Latrobe at a time when there was so much going on in the community. Latrobe had so many dynamic people who really made the difference and, on many occasions, I believed that the leaders in Latrobe could accomplish almost anything they put their minds to.
