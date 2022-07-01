Rose Butina and other members of Scout Troop 1304 will be at Tractor Supply in Latrobe 30 Plaza on Saturday and Sunday for a supply drive that will complete her Eagle Project.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend, and also next Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10, they will be collecting food and other supplies to benefit Ninth Life Rescue Center. The all-volunteer nonprofit cat and dog rescue based out of Greensburg serves Westmoreland, Fayette and Allegheny counties.
Butina, 18, is the daughter of Elizabeth and Benjamin Butina of Unity Township, and a 2022 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. She joined Troop 1304 in 2019.
“One of my friends was involved with the troop and I thought it would be something fun to do,” she said. “I ended up really liking the program and sticking with it.”
The Eagle Scout award is the highest rank attainable in the BSA program. Only 4% of Scouts, or 2.5 million youth, have earned this rank since its inception in 1911. It provides an opportunity for a Scout to demonstrate leadership while performing a project that benefits a religious institution, charity, school or the community. The Scout has to plan, organize, lead and manage a project that’s pre-approved by the council.
Butina had a couple of ideas that didn’t get off the ground.
Then, back in March, along came a black and white homeless cat.
“Our neighborhood really has a stray cat problem, and we saw that this cat was really sick,” she said. “My mother called around to some shelters and rescues, and Ninth Life came and rescued her. So I wanted to do a project for them because I knew they were really doing good work.”
Ninth Life takes in a lot of badly injured and extremely sick cats, kittens and sometimes dogs. They work with All Pets Hospital in Greensburg to save lives and get the medical treatment necessary to prepare the animals for adoption. They also host neuter clinics and provide trap-neuter-release programs to help reduce the feral cat population. Their adoptable pets are fully vetted.
The cat that inspired Butina was given the name Marcie.
“She has been rehabbed and has just been approved this week for adoption,” said Greg Sauers of Irwin, who with his wife Heather foster cats for the rescue. He also volunteers to coordinate fundraising programs and will be receiving and then distributing the supplies collected in this drive.
Their needs are many.
“Scoopable cat litter is their No. 1 need,” Butina said. “They also need laundry detergent, garbage bags, spray bottles, disinfectant wipes and sprays, cat toys, paper towels and Purina cat food. Canned pate is preferred.”
She and the other Scouts will have a table set up outside Tractor Supply and will pass out fliers about the rescue and their needs. People can purchase products in the store, bring their own donations, or make monetary donations.
“It’s very important to have groups from the community come in and do fundraisers for us,” Sauers said. “We are a volunteer organization and all of our fundraisers are run by our volunteers, so when other groups and other people show an interest in doing something like this, it helps us exponentially. We really appreciate it.”
Butina will be attending Edinboro University in the fall where she will be studying graphic design.
“We have a tuxedo cat we named Oreo,” she said. “He was a stray and we took him in when he was a kitten and got him all the vet care.”
Ninth Life Rescue Center takes their adoptable cats to PetSmart in Hempfield Township from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday. For more information, find them on Facebook, on their website ninthliferescue.com or by emailing ninthliferescue@outlook.com.
