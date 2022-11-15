Lachlan McKlveen’s grandfather, Pete Wuchina, had passed away a few years before he was born.
The 17-year-old didn’t know much about his grandfather. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, owner of Keystone Chimney Sweep Co. in New Derry and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America.
“I learned he was an Eagle Scout and set my eyes upon reaching (that rank) as a way to connect with him without ever meeting,” Lachlan said.
On Oct. 9, Lachlan, a scout with BSA Troop 211 in Delmont, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout after completing the required merit badges and his project – a flagpole memorial in New Alexandria.
Lachlan said he chose Gray Wing Park as the site for the memorial because it’s a place he’s spent a lot of time at while growing up.
“I’ve used the park quite a bit, going there with my mom,” he said. “It’s nice and small and gets a decent amount of use.”
Lachlan said he wanted to build a flagpole memorial with a walking trail to honor the fallen heroes of New Alexandria. Honoring the flag is a big part of the Scouts’ tradition, Lachlan said.
But when pitching the idea to the New Alexandria Borough Council, he learned some of the work – specifically the walking trail portion – was already being spearheaded by the Derry Township Municipal Authority and area agencies. That project will connect the park to Keystone State Park.
So, the borough council asked Lachlan to focus on designing the memorial and soon after, council members approved his plans.
Once the project was approved by Scouts BSA, Lachlan got to work raising the $5,400 needed to complete the project. While many local companies and nonprofit organizations made monetary contributions, others offered their expertise in the construction of the site.
Luckily, Lachlan was able to purchase the necessary materials through places like Dom’s Specialty Concrete and Gary Sterrett Electric, which donated manpower during the three work days helping build everything out.
“I had no idea how to pour concrete or electrical wiring,” Lachlan said. “(Working) with professionals helped.”
Over the three work days in late July and early August, around 40 friends, family members, fellow Scouts and volunteers helped install the three flagpoles. The American Legion and state Rep. Jason Silvis donated United States, Pennsylvania and Prisoner of War flags for the memorial.
On Sept. 24, the New Alexandria Fall Fest kicked off with a dedication and opening of the memorial. Lachlan was joined by Silvis, members of the American Legion, borough officials and local residents.
Plaques thanking all who helped make the memorial possible and explaining the project to future visitors are on backorder and waiting to be installed, Lachlan said.
The sizable project has been a lesson in patience, one he will keep with him going into the future, he said.
“You need patience because if you start doing a lot of things and lose that patience, you can screw it up,” Lachlan said.
Earning the title of Eagle Scout is the capstone for Lachlan, who has been involved with the program since becoming a Cub Scout in second grade. Looking forward, the captain of The Kiski School’s varsity swim team said he would like to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering. Lachlan is currently looking at schools in Florida.
Lachlan said he had one piece of advice for anyone, including fellow Scouts, wanting to attain their goals.
“Don’t be afraid to use the connections you have,” he said. “It will help set you up for future success.”
