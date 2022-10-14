The residents of a local assisted living facility will soon have a spruced up garden space to enjoy thanks to the hard work of an Eagle Scout candidate.
Lyla Barr, a Scout with Scouts BSA Troop 1372 in Ligonier, knew she wanted to do a garden project. Her uncle, who was also an Eagle Scout, did a similar project years ago.
After looking at different area nonprofit organizations, Lyla’s father suggested she reach out to the Bethlen Home in Ligonier Township.
“I wanted to do something nice for the residents there, especially after COVID,” she said.
After talking with members of the Bethlen Home, she wanted to provide them with a year-round space for them to enjoy.
Lyla began the daunting planning process for the project. Scouts are in charge of their project from planning and implementation to post-work analysis.
The packet Scouts are required to have approved is more than 30 pages and covers all aspects of the project including how it will be funded and what supplies and tools will be needed.
Most of the work Lyla and her team of volunteers would be doing involved weeding and planting. She reached out to Lowe’s and Laurel Nursery in Unity Township and Agway in Ligonier, which donated the necessary supplies for the garden makeover.
Lyla also coordinated getting a group of volunteers to help with the project. Along with other scouts, Lyla was joined by family members and teammates from the many athletic teams she’s involved with at Ligonier Valley School District.
On Oct. 8, Lyla and her crew began the beautification process. Along with putting in new plants, Lyla had pillows for the existing benches, birdhouses and hanging baskets to decorate the garden. As project manager, she put the younger kids in charge of decorating.
“I thought it was really fun to let them use their artistic ability,” said Dawn Lamuth-Higgins, Troop 1372’s Scoutmaster.
With the many volunteers and precise planning, most of the heavier aspects of the project were done in a little over two hours, Lyla said.
“We planted and mulched and it was done a lot faster than I anticipated,” she said.
Afterwards, Lyla had all of the volunteers paint rocks to give the garden a pop of color during the winter when the flowers are not out.
“Our troop appreciates the cooperation of the Bethlen Home to encourage Lyla to undertake such a worthwhile project,” Lamuth-Higgins said. “(We) thank the businesses who donated materials and all of the volunteers who came out to help restore and beautify the garden. We hope this service project will bring joy to the residents and staff at the Bethlen Home.”
The project required to become an Eagle Scout is demanding enough for a project manager at a corporation let alone a 16-year-old high school student. But it is an experience that will help her in her future educational and career goals her mother, Lisa, said.
“The Eagle Scout project is more than just a work day,” she said. “It’s the planning, coordination of volunteers … it prepares you for any job, anything in the future.”
Lamuth-Higgins agreed that Lyla has demonstrated what it means to be an Eagle Scout.
“Executing an Eagle Scout project is a complex task that incorporates all the skills that a Scout has learned during their Scouting journey,” Lamuth-Higgins said. “We are very proud of Lyla and have truly enjoyed watching her grow into a fine leader who can execute a project of this scale.”
Scouts BSA began admitting girls into its program in 2019. Lamuth-Higgins said the change has opened a lot of doors for young girls.
Before joining Scouts BSA, Lyla wasn’t much of the camping type but did participate in Girl Scouts for a while, she said.
Since joining Troop 1372, she’s learned a lot of new skills like knot tying and first aid. Her mom has been impressed with her camping ability.
“She can put up a tent in five minutes,” Lisa said.
Lyla was happy to hear the Scouts was allowing girls to join, she said. But after a few years in, it has meant so much more to her.
“It means a lot to have an older member helping you when you first start,” Lyla said. “Seeing the younger girls join, I like to be one of the first to help them.”
Along with providing more leadership opportunities within the organization, the Scouts has piqued her interest in architecture and engineering.
“Half of the troop has an interest in engineering,” Lyla said. “I got interested in biomedical engineering after completing my first aid merit badge. I knew I wanted to be on the building side of things instead of the patient side.”
Lamuth-Higgins said it is common for Scouts to discover either a career or lifelong hobby through the activities and merit badges they earn with their troop. Everything else Scouts BSA teaches is something that will be useful as an adult, she said.
“(Scouts) learn life skills to be a successful member of society,” Lamuth-Higgins said.
While she is learning AP calculus and chemistry along with anatomy at school, Lyla will be working to complete a few more merit badges to be the fourth girl from Troop 1372 to earn the title of Eagle Scout.
“I’m very thankful for everyone who helped (with the project) and the assistance from my Scoutmasters,” Lyla said.
