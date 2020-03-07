Thanks to a 15-year-old’s Eagle Scout project, Derry Community Park has a new historical sign, park entrance sign and improved landscaping.
Morgan Sobota, a sophomore at Derry Area High School, recently finished his Eagle Scout project for the Derry Community Park Project.
The total budget of the project was $1,700, which Derry Borough Council approved in June for the materials to help make the project a success.
Sobota, of Troop 345, said work at the park began Aug. 1 while the project was completed on Jan. 12.
When trying to come up with an idea for his Eagle Scout project, Sobota says he approached Derry Borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta for recommendations.
“We came to Lori Latta and asked if there were any projects that needed to get done,” Sobota explained.
She recommended the Derry Community Park Project, and Sobota soon began preparing a presentation for Derry Borough Council to request the project’s funding. After council approved the $1,700, Sobota said a car wash was held to supplement funding to complete the project.
There were challenges, Sobota said, including “having to coordinate what type of signs to put in” and arranging times with borough and sign manufactures.
The historical sign was made by Pannier Graphics, a Gibsonia-based sign manufacturer, while the park entrance sign was made by Vacker Signs, based in Roseville, Minnesota.
Another challenge was making sure council approved the design of the two signs.
The landscaping work consisted of placing rocks and decorative stones near the original entrance, memorials and flagpole.
Kingston Supply in Derry Township was “generous with materials” for the project, Morgan’s father Mark Sobota said.
For Sobota, the most gratifying part of the process was seeing the finished project with the signs in place, and the completed landscaping.
“(The signs and landscaping) helped to make the park look better and I think it will help contribute to more people coming, and that more people will see it,” he said.
Sobota said he has not yet received his Eagle Scout badge, but he is doing a board of review with a Derry Borough council member next week to complete his interview.
The sophomore thanks his parents, Latta, his fellow scouts and the Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) for their help in completing the community park project.
Morgan is the son of Mark and Renee Sobota. He started scouts in 2015 joining Troop 345, having also completed Cub Scouts. He is also in the Order of the Arrow.
At Derry Area, Sobota participates in soccer and volleyball, and is a part of the Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy. He enjoys hunting, fishing and hiking, while also raising pigs and chickens at his home.
After graduation, Sobota plans to become a biochemical engineer and eventually an officer in the military. His dream is to hike around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.