Seven months after leading police on a 135 mph chase that started in Derry Township, the Duquesne man, who police believe was driving the vehicle, has been arrested by police.
Nicholas D. Lomax, is in jail after failing to post bail, which was set at $100,000.
According to state police, troopers were stationed on Route 22 in Derry Township shortly after 8 p.m. on May 19 after learning an Audi A5 had fled from police in McKeesport and was headed east on the highway. Troopers spotted the car and started pursuing it, according to court documents.
As the pursuit continued, the driver weaved in and out of motorists in the eastbound lanes and crossed over into oncoming traffic, and continued into Indiana County, forcing nine vehicles to swerve to avoid head-on collisions, according to police. Eventually, troopers ended the pursuit when the driver turned onto Old William Penn Highway into Blairsville for safety concerns.
Lomax was charged after a McKeesport officer identified him as the driver of the vehicle that fled initially and state police determined he was in fact the driver that continued driving into Derry Township. The Audi was recently purchased by a girlfriend of Lomax, police said.
Lomax was arraigned Monday on some 50 charges and traffic citations related to the chase, including fleeing police, reckless endangerment and driving without a license.
In online dockets, Lomax didn’t have an attorney listed, but he will face a Jan. 5 preliminary hearing.
Police in Allegheny County had been looking for Lomax for months, also, on charges stemming from an assault on July 20 in Wilmerding. He was arraigned Saturday for that incident, and charged with possession of an incapacitation device, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Police contend Lomax used a Taser-like device on a woman and fled before police arrived on the scene.
His bail on those charges was set at $10,000. A Dec. 30 preliminary hearing is scheduled in that case, according to online court records.
