ZACHARY ROBERT DUNLAP

An area fugitive is back in jail after he was found hiding in a Latrobe residence late last month.

According to information provided by the office of Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert, Zachary Robert Dunlap, 29, was arrested the morning of July 28 by deputies of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) and members of the Latrobe Police Department.

