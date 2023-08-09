An area fugitive is back in jail after he was found hiding in a Latrobe residence late last month.
According to information provided by the office of Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert, Zachary Robert Dunlap, 29, was arrested the morning of July 28 by deputies of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) and members of the Latrobe Police Department.
Dunlap was initially arrested in July 2021 by the Latrobe Police Department on a first-degree felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death.
The incident occurred Jan. 8, 2021, as Dunlap is accused of selling a fatal dose of heroin to a man who overdosed and died, according to the sheriff’s office. Dunlap was originally placed in jail but was released in 2022 when his bond was modified.
Dunlap was awaiting trial and failed to appear for “Call of the Criminal List,” according to the sheriff’s office. A bench warrant was issued for Dunlap’s arrest in June, and FAU deputies apprehended Dunlap and put him back in jail. He was released two days later, and after again failing to appear for a court hearing, a warrant for Dunlap’s arrest was issued in late July.
Deputies and Latrobe Police Department officers worked together to locate Dunlap, finding him at an undisclosed residence in the city.
Dunlap was taken into custody and placed in a cruiser for transport to Westmoreland County Prison. While in the vehicle, Dunlap began “banging his head against the window,” and also “attempted to kick out the window and began to spit into the glass divider and throughout the rear of the cruiser,” according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.
Online court records and an inmate prison search confirm Dunlap is currently incarcerated in Westmoreland County Prison.
In addition to the bench warrant, Dunlap is facing new charges of flight to avoid apprehension, a third-degree felony, and institutional vandalism, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Dunlap is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
The defendant also is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 10:15 a.m. Aug. 16 in front of Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers for misdemeanor drug charges stemming from an alleged incident June 13 in Derry Township, according to online court records.
Albert called the cooperative operation to arrest Dunlap a “great collaboration between the deputies and the officers from the city of Latrobe Police.”
