The Laurel Highlands DUI Task Force will be conducing enforcement patrols throughout Westmoreland County from Aug. 19-23.
The enforcement patrols will include a stationary sobriety checkpoint and roving patrols.
The task force includes police in the following municipalities: Latrobe, Jeannette, Ligonier Township and Ligonier Borough, Derry Borough, Mount Pleasant Borough, Scottdale, Seward, St. Clair Township, Southwest Greensburg, Penn Township, Greensburg, North Huntingdon Township and Connellsville.
In a news release, City of Latrobe police stressed the need for responsible drinking and the need for a designated driver if you plan to go out. Police also said for residents to speak with a pharmacist or doctor regarding how medications could affect you before driving, adding that you can be arrested for DUI if prescription medication impairs your ability to safety operate a motor vehicle.
