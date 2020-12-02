A Dubois man was killed Tuesday in a head-on crash on Route 56 in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County, according to information released by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
Joel Edward Bundy, 58, was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck west on Route 56 around 2:48 p.m. when a tri-axle truck crossed the center lines near the United School District campus and struck the pickup head-on, according to the coroner’s report.
Bundy, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Overman. Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology results. The coroner’s report indicated there were four adult passengers in the truck with Bundy, but did not provide information on their identities or injuries. The coroner’s report also did not identify or provide information on the condition of the driver of the tri-axle truck.
Personnel from Armagh/East Wheatfield, Clyde and Brush Valley volunteer fire departments, Citizens Ambulance Service and the Pennsylvania State Police responded to the crash.
A funeral home was undetermined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.